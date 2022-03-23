‘I don’t think Ben could possibly cheat on me’ - Jackie Smith Foden on why Una Healy’s ex will never be unfaithful to her

Bed Foden’s wife, Jackie Smith, opened up about her relationship with the rugby star and his previous infidelity during his first marriage.

The American entrepreneur spoke about their relationship and his past when he was married to Saturday’s star, Una Healy.

The 37-year-old said that she is confident that Foden (36) would never “cheat” on her.

“People perceive Ben as some slimy, habitual cheater and it’s really not who he is. I don’t think Ben could possibly cheat on me,” she said.

“Everyone’s like, ‘He cheated on this beautiful, famous pop star — of course he could cheat on you’. But that’s just not the dynamic we have.”

Read More

The pair tied the knot on August 3, 2019, a short time after his divorce from The Saturdays singer was finalised. Their six-year marriage ended in 2018.

The couple have a daughter together called Farrah who was born in 2020 and have opened up about their plans to have more.

Foden shares two children with Healy, Aoife Belle and Tadhg, who live with their mum in her native Tipperary.

Ms Foden said she trusts her husband “completely” and that the pair have a “very honest and open relationship”.

“We have our passwords saved in each other’s phones, we use each other’s laptops, we track each other on Find My Friends. I could go through his Instagram right now if I wanted to,” she told The Sun.

“We have a very honest and open relationship. We don’t lead separate lives. It’s frustrating that Ben’s cheating is brought up constantly.”

“I trust him completely. If, one day, we fall out of love, we will be able to talk to each other and end it cleanly. He won’t give me any excuse to trash his reputation and I won’t feel scorned by him.”

Foden also shared that he did not intend to marry again so soon after his split from Una.

“I never thought I’d get married again that quickly. I’d just been through a stressful break-up. I have kids, they were my main priority,” he said.

“Jackie sort of crept up on me, I knew she was the one pretty quickly. Yes, she’s a very good-looking girl with sex appeal but it’s more than that. Whenever you walk into a room, everyone’s excited about her being there.”

He added: “She’s good vibes. I like to think of myself like that, that I go into a room and bring energy and happiness rather than sapping it away. We’re just very much in love. It gets tougher when you have kids involved, we’re tired, but we have a healthy sex life, nothing too crazy.”