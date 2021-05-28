A short Friday flight home to Ireland “to see the family” was the norm before for the many Irish living in the UK.

That short distance over the Irish Sea suddenly became an immense distance to traverse during the pandemic.

According to the last census, there are over 400,000 Irish born people living in the UK.

Travel restrictions, the added burdens of testing and isolating, and the majority of flights grinding to a halt, all posed huge challenges for those living and working in England, Scotland and Wales.

We spoke to some of those people about their experiences of being so close to home, yet so far away.

Jane O’Sullivan, Cardiff: ‘When it’s so close, it’s an awful pity you can’t go home’

Jane (23) is a qualified physio who has been working for the NHS for over two years, and living in Cardiff, Wales for five years. She is originally from Kilgarvan in Co Kerry.

“Usually I come home every three months just to get my fix, but I haven’t been home in 10 months and the last time I was home before that I’d spent eight months away,” she said.

“It’s been a weird year and a half. I’ve been the most homesick I’ve ever been in my five years here. When it’s so close, it’s an awful pity you can’t go home. You’d almost be a bit more accepting if you were in Australia or somewhere,” she added.

Jane has been working in a rehab hospital since the height of the first wave in June last year, helping Covid-19 patients recovering after intensive care. She had been looking forward to a visit home at Christmas time, but ended up contracting Covid-19 in the middle of December.

“I was recovering for 10 days, and I was very rough with it to be honest. Then I woke up on 23 December and Ireland had shut its borders. That was a big kick in the teeth. I was due to fly home Christmas Eve,” she said.

“I was supposed to be off for 10 days to go home, but I just went back to work on Christmas Eve. I had Christmas day off, and I am lucky to have good friends here, so I was able to spend it with my friend’s family. I went to work again on Stephen’s Day, there was no point being on my own, I might as well have gone to work,” she said.

Jane is hopeful for a return to normality, and a return home to Ireland soon, but current travel restrictions make everything “10 times harder”.

“It’s a bit of a palava with testing, the extra cost of it all, and flights. I usually get a flight from Bristol to Cork, and there’s nothing going from there so I have to go to London and get tested before I go, and obviously get tested in Ireland and isolate in Ireland when I arrive.

“It just makes everything 10 times harder. When you’re just so used to taking a long weekend and heading home, and you just can’t anymore, it’s very lonely and isolating,” she said.

The pandemic has led Jane to pause and consider moving home in the future.

“It just makes you appreciate being close to family. I never thought I was far away, but when you can’t go, you realise that you’re not just over the road anymore. I don’t know if I’ll ever move back, it’s not on my radar just now, but in the future it’s definitely something I’ll be thinking about more than I would have before,” she said.

Conor Murphy, Lancaster: ‘I’ve always wanted to live abroad, and I want to get a taste of that in normality now’

Conor Murphy (24) moved to Lancaster in the northwest of England last October, to start a four-year PhD, in the height of a lockdown in the UK.

A visit home to Ballinlough, Cork at Christmas would normally have cost less than €100 in total.

“At Christmas when I came home, I was worried about how hard it would be to isolate around my parents where we were living, so I got an Airbnb for the 5 days. I would also usually fly to Cork rather than Dublin because it’s cheaper, but Cork Airport wasn’t running. I think it ended up costing me about a grand to come home.

“I know in normal times I’d probably come home very couple of months, or even once a month. Covid-19 is an isolating thing anyway, so it’s even more annoying when you’re away from family and there’s no way to go see them without paying that kind of money. I’m only over in England and it feels like I’m in Australia or something. There’s that kind of cost and time to get home,” he said.

With three years left in his studies, Conor has no immediate plans to return home, especially as life returns to normal in the UK, and he has an opportunity to explore his new home out of lockdown.

“I always wanted to live abroad, and I want to get a taste of that in normality now. I haven’t been able to see the place that I live in properly yet. It would be in the back of my mind that if we did go into another pandemic I could be stuck away from home again, but getting a social life back over here is brilliant, it’s really made a difference for me,” he said.

“When I think about it being isolating living over here, I’m more thinking about January, February and March. As things have stared opening up in the UK in the last few months, it’s actually made it all a bit easier,” he added.

Alex Bermingham, London: ‘I had moments a few weeks ago thinking, am I making the right decision by going back?’

Alex Bermingham (25) has been living in London for 3 years, working in theatre production in the West End, and as a waitress part time. Both industries shut down completely when the first wave of the pandemic hit, and Alex made the decision to return home to Glanmire, Co Cork temporarily.

“Myself and my housemate were sitting down watching Varadkar’s speech on my laptop on Patrick’s night, and all of us got emails saying things were closing in London.

"They hadn’t introduced furlough or anything at that stage, so we looked up what we were entitled to and we could not afford to stay in London.

"We booked a flight at 1am on 18 March, flew the next day, and it was like the Fall of Saigon trying to get out of there.

"Ours was the only flight not to be cancelled. It felt like the final scene in Argo, where you don’t know that you’re safe until you’re on the flight,” she said.

Now back in London, Alex doesn’t know when she will return home to Ireland again.

“It’s so expensive to get a PCR test and to do all that stuff, I don’t know when I’ll be home again, that’s the strange thing. It’s hard to make plans because there’s a lot of empty promises with travel and changing restrictions, you don’t want to look forward to something and then all of a sudden it’s gone,” she said.

Despite enjoying being home over lockdown, Alex feels there isn’t enough career opportunity in the Irish arts industry to make moving home viable.

“My flatmates and I moved to London because we can do what we need to do in the arts industry but it’s also close enough to home that you can go back and forth. Now we don’t have that, so it feels a bit weird,” she said.

“I had moments a few weeks ago thinking, am I making the right decision by going back? I was really enjoying my time at home.

“I just feel like it’s such a bigger pond over here, the circle is quite small at home. There’s not the scope or interest in the arts and theatre, even in Dublin it’s very seasonal. That would be something that would keep me from moving back,” she said.

Jean-Paul Frenett, London: ‘It was a funny feeling being here, home felt very, very far away all of a sudden’

Jean-Paul Frenett (35) has been living in London for over 8 years, working in the technology industry as a consultant.

Normally he would travel home to Cobh, Co Cork frequently to visit friends and family, particularly because his father is unwell, but all that came to a halt in March last year.

He and his partner Claire O’Regan decided to remain in their London apartment during the first lockdown.

“We had to decide whether we would make a run for it, back to the Emerald Isle, or hunker down in London and accumulate as much toilet roll as we could,” he said.

“It was a funny feeling being here, home felt very, very far away all of a sudden. But in a way, with the first lockdown, there were zoom calls, video calls, and I’d never spoken as much to my family,” he added.

Before the second wave hit, the pair decided to return home to Ireland.

“We were lucky, that we were back with our family for a while and able to see them a little bit.

“We were only able to see them with our eyes a lot of the time, but even feeling closer to home, Claire felt happier knowing that if all went awry that she could see her family in 45 minutes.

“It’s a funny mental block. If we needed to hop on a plane we could have been home in 2 and a half hours from London, but it felt like it must have in days of yore,” he said.

Now back in London, vague ideas of moving back to Ireland are becoming more concrete.

“We have always spoken about moving home in far off misty ways. Dublin has always had this odd draw for us, where we will end up back there at some point.

“Now having been close to home and seeing how nice it was, we’re talking about maybe living our life with one foot here one foot there. The pandemic, paired with feeling less welcome because of Brexit and all that, it’s certainly reminded us that Ireland is home,” he said.