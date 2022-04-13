‘I continue to be afraid to hold my own partners hand in public’ – comedian Oliver Callan speaks of ‘fear’ in wake of recent homophobic attacks

Comedian Oliver Callan has spoken about the “fear” he felt when heard of “terrible attack” on the rugby player Evan Somers at the weekend.

Mr Somers suffered horrific ankle injuries and a fractured eye socket in a suspected homophobic attack.

The 23-year-old remains in hospital following surgery on his ankle which suffered two fractures and a dislocation, following an unprovoked assault on Dame Street on Saturday night.

“I continue to be afraid to hold my own partners hand in public,” Mr Callan said.

“In lockdown we were wandering through Dun Laoghaire, outside some very middle-class areas of Dun Laoghaire, and it was a bunch of lads who went by and made a comment. They had kind of spotted us without even holding hands, they we were a couple, and they were like ‘none of that around here now lads’… ‘that’s for town,’ or something was the comment.

“They were kind of gone by the time it dawned on us and it makes you feel uneasy. A lot of people are feeling that way at the moment, and you do try to keep your hopes up.

“You are affected and when there is an incident it makes the news because it’s rare.”

Oliver and John have been together since 2012 and got engaged in 2018. They had planned to marry in October 2020, but had to postpone wedding plans due to the pandemic.