‘I can’t take care of you, I’m sorry’ – how a journey taken by 39 Vietnamese immigrants hoping for a better life ended in tragedy

One of the dead was Pham Thi Tra My, a 26-year-old who wanted to travel to the UK to work in a nail bar and support her family back home – but the operation to smuggle her to England came to a horrific end in a crowded lorry container

Essex migrant truck victim Tra My Expand

Essex migrant truck victim Tra My

Paraic O'Brien

At just after 1am on the morning of October 23 last year, Maurice Robinson, a lorry driver from Craigavon, Co Armagh, got a snapchat message from his boss.

The message read: “Give them some air but don’t let them out”.

Robinson replied with a thumbs up emoji.

