I can’t forgive Rebekah Vardy over Wagatha Christie court case, admits Coleen Rooney

Three-year legal battle over leaks to ‘The Sun’ put strain on her marriage to Wayne

Coleen Rooney has called Rebekah Vardy “odd” and said she was not ready to forgive her after their “Wagatha Christie” libel trial.

Mrs Rooney, who is married to former England and Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney, won a London High Court battle against Mrs Vardy last year.

The dispute began in 2019 when Mrs Rooney accused Mrs Vardy, the wife of Jamie Vardy, the Leicester City and former England striker, of leaking private information to The Sun newspaper.

Mrs Vardy denied passing information to the tabloid and brought a libel case against the 37-year-old, but after a trial Mrs Justice Karen Steyn ruled that the accusation was “substantially true”.

In an interview with British Vogue, Mrs Rooney described Mrs Vardy as “odd” for bringing the case against her, recalling it was “quite painful” to watch her address the court. “It was so weird that first day, actually sitting on a bench together,” she said.

“I just thought, ‘Why have you put yourself in this position?’ It was not nice to watch. It was so difficult in that courtroom, especially watching her on the stand. It was quite painful. I felt uneasy.”

In her first interview about the trial, Mrs Rooney suggested she was not ready to draw a line under the dispute.

“I’m a forgive-and-forget person; I can’t be bothered with things going on and on. But this is obviously totally different,” she said.

Speaking about her explosive tweet – which contained the now-famous cliffhanger: “It’s... Rebekah Vardy’s account” – Mrs Rooney said she did not tell anyone she planned to expose Mrs Vardy as the source of tabloid stories.

“In the night I started thinking about what I was going to do. I just wanted these stories to stop. So I started writing what I wanted to say and then the next morning I put it out there. That was the start of something that I would never have expected.

“[The part] my friends and family were most surprised at me [for was] putting the post up.

“What I said in that post, I still stick by today.”

Her detective work led to commentators calling it the “Wagatha Christie” case.

Last year, Mrs Rooney secured a reportedly lucrative deal with Disney+ for a fly-on-the-wall documentary about the case and she said filming the three-part series had “brought up a lot of emotions”.

“I felt like everyone else has spoken about it except me. And it’s my story to tell,” she said.

“It was quite surreal how many people followed it. Not just footballers or the girls. It felt like everyone was reading about it. All ages, all types.”

The documentary, as yet untitled, is set to be released later this year.

Mrs Rooney also said her three-year legal battle had caused issues in her marriage, although she stressed her husband Wayne was supportive throughout.

“He kept saying all the way throughout it, ‘Don’t worry, you’ll be fine.’ But there were certain moments where we did have disagreements. Not over the case, but he would get annoyed with me because I was quite short-tempered.

“I didn’t have time for him.”

“We’ve had our ups and downs. Obviously everybody knows. It’s been hard to go through it in the public eye but there has always been love there. If the love is gone then, you know, it’s pointless. But if not, you’ve got something to work for.”

The full feature is in the September issue of British Vogue available via digital download and on newsstands from August 22