‘I cannot say that no woman will suffer at the hands of a man tonight’, Justice Minister Helen McEntee

Justice Minister Helen McEntee has outlined how the Government will do more to protect women from male violence as she vowed to “commit to Ashling”

“I cannot stand here today and say, ‘never again’. Unfortunately, I cannot say that no woman will suffer at the hands of a man tonight,” she told the Dáil. “What we can do is commit to Ashling.”

Ms McEntee will bring legislation to Government before Easter which will criminalise stalking and non-fatal strangulation.

Stalking will be outlawed for the first time, which will make it illegal to watch or follow a person, even if they don’t know they are being watched or followed.

It will also become illegal to impersonate a victim and contact them through a third person through all forms of communication.

Provisions will be put into law to prevent an alleged perpetrator from contacting a victim prior to a trial.

Ms McEntee said she will also shortly launch a national campaign on consent.

“While choking and strangulation are already illegal, creating a new offence I believe encourages victims to come forward and to report what has happened to them,” the minister told the Dáil.

“It has been shown that this crime can be an indication of future lethal violence and in particular, it’s a risk factor of homicides of women in their own home.”

Ms McEntee said that a new Garda powers bill will put in place “clear and transparent” laws on arrests and detention.

She will also shortly introduce new hate crime legislation which will include enhanced penalties for crimes motivated by certain prejudices, including gender.

She also told the Dáil that before September, a new sexual offences bill will include provisions for sentences to be made publicly and provide legal representation for victims.

The Sex Offenders Bill will also be enacted and “strengthen” the management of sex offenders in the community.

Ms McEntee also vowed to improve the trial process for victims of sexual offences in preliminary trial hearings.

She said the “appalling effect” of pornography on boys must be tackled and how accessible and violent it is is having “such a detrimental” effect on young men and women.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the murder of Aishling Murphy is a “dark moment in Ireland’s history” and the new Government strategy on domestic and gender-based violence will focus on prevention, protection, prosecution and co-ordinated policies.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald said there is an “unmeasured” and “unspoken” crisis of unreported cases of violence against women.

She said violence and emotional abuse against women is “systemic” and women are afraid of “violent, abusive men” who target them on the bus, on the pub, in workplaces and on the street.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte made an emotional statement to the Dáil, detailing her own personal experiences of recently receiving a phone call at 3am from a man who was “violent and determined”.

She told the chamber how she was alone in her bed when she got the terrifying call.

“‘We know where you are, you need to back off the lines. We will get you.’ My voice catches in my throat, I say nothing. ‘Can you hear me? We will get you.’ Then silence, just me on my own, in the darkness,” Ms Rabbitte told the Dáil.

“All women will identify with the feelings that come following these encounters, not all men, but all women, will know them well, because they are not rare.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said that she was eight years of age when she went to her first ‘Take Back the Night’ protest.

She said that “women are fed up at this stage” of asking for violence against them to end.

Ms O’Reilly also said she has been subjected to “crippling” sexual harassment.

Fine Gael TD Jennifer Carroll MacNeill said that men who have had their "little feelings" hurt in the discourse in recent days should "take a hike".

"Women's lives are at risk from men that they know, men that they don't know," she said.

"Women continue to pay for being women with their lives."