‘I can see my family for the first time in 14 years’- First undocumented under new scheme overjoyed as they get their papers

The first undocumented people to receive their immigration papers as part of a new scheme are overjoyed to finally be recognised by the State.

The scheme, which opened for applicants on January 31 and remains open until July 31, aims to regularise undocumented people in Ireland.

The Justice for the Undocumented Group (JFU) and Migrant Rights Centre Ireland (MRCI) campaigned for over 11 years to regularise undocumented people, families and children.

Chair of the JFU Albert Bello said he was “overjoyed” to receive the positive news that his application went through today.

"It’s incredible that the first undocumented people have received this life-changing news,” he said.

Mr Bello added that he hopes yesterday’s announcement of the first undocumented people receiving their papers will build confidence in the new scheme and “reassure those who are still fearful that they can apply safely to get their status here in Ireland.”

JFU organiser Irene Jagoba said she will now be able to see her children for the first time in 14 years after receiving the positive news.

Many undocumented people are unable to leave the country to visit family for the fear of not getting back in.

“I can’t quite believe it is true, we have been fighting for so long for this,” she said.

"I am going to be able to see my children for the first time in 14 years. You cannot imagine what that feels like.”

The scheme allows people who have been living undocumented in Ireland for four years or more, or people who have been living here for three years or more with children, to apply and regularise their immigration status.

It also includes a separate track for International Protection applicants who have been in the system for a minimum of two years.

Campaign lead at the MRCI Neil Bruton said he is delighted to see undocumented people receiving their papers and finally seeing the fruit of over a decade’s hard work.

"This achievement is the direct result of their collective action and bravery,” he added.

“We encourage anyone who is undocumented and eligible for this scheme to apply before the scheme closes at the end of July.

"If they need any help to apply for the scheme, they can visit mrci.ie for information and support.”