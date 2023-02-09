‘I brought the winning ticket to bed with me’ – Meath work syndicate claims €1m Lotto win

Rodney Dolan and his staff at Centra, Nobber in Co Meath are pictured celebrating after their shop was named as the selling location for one of Friday’s three €1 million EuroMillions raffle wins. Picture: MacInnes Photography

A work syndicate from Co Meath scooped €1m in the EuroMillions raffle draw last Friday.

The group of thirteen purchased their winning quick pick ticket on the day of the draw in Centra, Nobber.

The group pulled up to the National Lottery headquarters in style this afternoon in a party bus, full of excitement.

A spokesperson for the group said it has been taking part in the syndicate since 2016.

“We play every week. I always buy a ticket on a Friday, but I never usually check it until we’re all in the office together on a Monday,” they said.

“However, this was a bank holiday weekend and I had heard that the shop where I purchased the ticket sold one worth €1m, so by Monday, curiosity got the better of me and I checked it.

“Well lo and behold, it said we won big, and I started ringing some of the syndicate members straight away.

“It then dawned on me that I had been walking around with a ticket in my bag for three days worth €1m.

“That night, I brought the winning ticket to bed with me and kept it under my pillow, I wasn’t letting it out of my clutches.”

The syndicate has been running for seven years but this latest win is their biggest yet, with each member scooping over €76,000 each.

“We’ve won a couple of hundred euros here or there, but to win €1m is the stuff of dreams,” another syndicate member added.

“The craic we’ve had over the past couple of days has been brilliant, we’ve barely got any work done with all the excitement. It’s so special to share this money with a group like this and to know that so many families will benefit from this.”

A new car, some home improvements and clearing off mortgages are just some of the things syndicate members wish to do with their new prize money.