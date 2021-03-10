‘I blacked out, collapsed, dropped’- broadcaster Mark Cagney reveals he suffered two strokes

Broadcaster Mark Cagney has revealed he had two strokes in January and said despite losing a quarter of his sight he feels “incredibly lucky” to be alive.

The 64-year-old said he suffered from anxiety and depression in the weeks after his diagnosis, but is speaking out to remind people that there is life after suffering a stroke, although things have changed for him.

Mr Cagney candidly spoke about his experience on Newstalk’s The Hard Shoulder this evening, admitting that he does suffer some anxiety following the diagnosis.

"You become aware that strokes don’t tend to be singular events... so you are aware that it can happen again,” he said.

"So when you put that together with your worst fears of what has already happened you don’t think ‘what if?’ you think ‘when will it happen again?’”

The veteran broadcaster said he didn’t show any of the common signs of having a stroke, like face drooping or loss of feeling in his limbs, so it wasn’t until he had MRI scans that doctors knew he had one but possibly two strokes.

Mr Cagney first knew something was wrong when he was driving to his local supermarket on January 8. He told how he felt his spatial awareness was off and had a ringing “white noise” in his ear.

"I didn’t feel woozy or dizzy but it was this rushing noise- like you’d been at a gig the day before and it hadn’t subsided,” he explained.

“I thought ‘what the hell is going on, have I eaten?’ I was about to pull off (in my car) and I couldn't quite judge the distance between myself and the car in front… my spatial awareness had deserted me.”

When the presenter was in the supermarket, after asking a shop assistant if they had the noodles he was looking for, he collapsed.

"I said thank you very much, turned to walk away and the room just went completely 180 degrees on me,” he said.

"I blacked out, collapsed, dropped. I didn’t topple, I was straight down on my knees and I still have a dent in my knee bone from it.

"The next thing I remember is a man leaning over me saying ‘sir, sir are you alright are you having chest pains?

"I said no it’s not a heart attack, it’s something in my head… I still hadn’t put two and two together.”

Mr Cagney’s daughter collected then collected him and when they returned home he collapsed again, this is what doctor’s later believed was likely his second stroke.

“There’s all sorts of possibilities running through your head,” he said.

"My eldest son who has some paramedic experience said it might be a stroke but he was looking at my face and following the protocols and none of that applied.”

After deciding to go to Beaumont Hospital, the broadcaster said he couldn't believe he was seen to in three hours and had a bed after six.

"The following morning they came in and said ‘you had a pulmonary embolism’, which is a clot in your lung, and I thought ‘okay, it could’ve been worse- but why am I in a stroke ward?’

"And the doctor said ‘what you’ve told us doesn’t compute with what we’ve seen so far...’ and then they did a brain MRI and discovered I had a stroke, possibly two strokes. “Effectively, it was a small clot in a large vessel, thank god, because if it was the other way around we wouldn’t be having this conversation.”

Mr Cagney said all he could think was “Jesus Christ” when he was told he had two strokes, as he is “as healthy as a horse”.

"I live like a monk… I don’t smoke, don’t drink, go to bed early, get up early, eat properly, exercise three to four times a week,” he said.

"Everything they said I should do for recovery I’ve been doing for donkey's years.

“I had done a lot of stupid things when I was young and I thought ‘you’re going to have to work really hard to make up for that’ and I thought I did, I thought the bus would never hit me- and then it does and you think ‘ughhhh, Christ.’”

Mr Cagney explained that he now has two nightmares since suffering his stroke, one on what would’ve happened if he had it while driving and the other what if he died in the supermarket.

“If that had happened five minutes earlier when I was in the car…if I had collapsed and put my foot on that accelerator, I would have flattened whatever was in front of me, car or human being and I have nightmares about that still. I don’t think I’ll ever stop having them,” he said.

“My other nightmare was my family’s last memory of me going off to get szechuan noodles and me being covered in a blanket in the supermarket… and I wouldn’t get the chance to say goodbye.”

The broadcaster said he is “incredibly lucky and incredibly grateful” that neither of these scenarios happened and that he has had “minimal” physical issues afterward.

"I’ve had no paralysis, no drooping of features, no loss of power in any limbs, but the one material physical damage is that I’ve lost a quarter of my vision,” he said.

"If you take your vision as a circle, divide it in four, the bottom left-hand quadrant is gone which means I’ll never drive again.”

