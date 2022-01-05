‘I am so very proud of all we have accomplished’ – Alzheimer Society of Ireland announces retirement of CEO Pat McLoughlin

The Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) has announced the retirement of chief executive officer Pat McLoughlin.

Mr McLoughlin said he has made this decision based on medical advice. He took up the role in October 2016, and he will officially retire in March 2022.

“I would like to reassure everyone that I am in good health, but following a recent diagnosis, I decided to receive immediate treatment and take recovery time. So, after 44 years in full-time employment, I have now decided that the time is right to take a step back and deal with this health issue.

“I am so very proud of all we have accomplished together in my time. I am taken aback by how everyone connected with the organisation has worked so tirelessly and are so dedicated to improving the lives of those impacted by dementia in Ireland,” he said.

Mr McLoughlin said he is “grateful” to have led the ASI over the last five years.

“I am so grateful to have been given the opportunity to lead The Alzheimer Society of Ireland over the past five years. I am honoured to have led this extraordinary organisation over this time and represent people living with dementia and their family carers across Ireland.

“I would like to thank the chairman Eugene McCague, board of directors and all the staff, volunteers, advocates and everyone associated with the ASI. You have been incredible, and I know you will achieve great things in the future,” he said.

The ASI’s chairman, Eugene McCague, expressed his gratitude to Mr McLoughlin for his leadership of the ASI over the past five years.

“On behalf of the board of the ASI, I would like to express my gratitude to Pat for his extraordinary leadership of The Alzheimer Society of Ireland over the past five years.

“We are very understanding of Pat’s decision to step back from his role, and I know you will join me in letting Pat know how grateful we are to him for leading The ASI over this time and supporting the thousands of people living with dementia and their family carers in Ireland.

“On a personal note, as chairman, I would like to take this opportunity to say how much I have valued Pat’s dedication and how greatly I enjoyed working with him,” he said.