Husband of nursing home fall victim settles case for €315,000

The husband of a 73-year old woman who fell in a nursing home where she was in respite care has settled a High Court action over the incident for €315,000.

Martha Gibney, the court heard, was not transferred to hospital until three days after her fall when she continued to complain of pain.

In hospital an X-ray revealed she had suffered a fracture to her left thigh.

Mrs Gibney, who has a form of Alzheimer’s disease, had been in respite care at Ratoath Manor Nursing Home, Ratoath, Co Meath, when the accident happened last year.

Mrs Gibney, of Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, through her husband Edward Gibney, sued Ratoath Nursing Home Ltd, which operates Ratoath Manor.

Mrs Gibney entered care on January 23, 2019.

It was claimed she was left unattended and when she attempted to walk down a corridor alone and unaided she suffered a fall.

There was an alleged failure to provide proper supervision for Mrs Gibney who was an identified fall risk.

Following the fall, there was a further alleged failure to bring her to hospital despite her continuing complaints of pain.

Liability was admitted in the case.

Jeremy Maher SC, for the Gibneys, told the court Ms Gibney is now in another nursing home.

He said before her fall Mrs Gibney had been receiving excellent care from her husband and family.

In January 2019, he said, Mrs Gibney had some mobility and some verbal capability but both were limited.

Counsel said her husband believed she had what he described as another good year left in her.

Counsel said the nursing home normally used by Mrs Gibney for respite care was under renovation and a decision was made to use Ratoath Manor.

He made the nursing home aware of her specific needs. Mrs Gibney, he said, suffered a significant fracture to her femur and she required surgery.

She was discharged from hospital on April 3, 2019.

She is now confined to a wheelchair.

Counsel said Mrs Gibney was not brought to hospital for three days after the fall and while there was no evidence that this would have made a difference to the outcome, the family felt strongly about it.

Counsel said the co-operation of the nursing home in relation to the case was appreciated.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross approved the settlement.

