Met Éireann has said there is a lot of "uncertainty" within the outlook for the coming days as a result of Hurricane Danielle.

It is the first hurricane of the season that is swirling over the North Atlantic Ocean but is now starting to head north and northeastwards, in the general direction of Ireland.

The forecaster said at the moment Saturday looks like being mainly dry with good sunny spells. Highest temperatures will range between 20C or 21C with light variable breezes.

Current indications suggest that Sunday will start off dry, with rain spreading from the southwest and turning heavy.

The further outlook period into the early days of next week suggest continued unsettled conditions with rain at times and temperatures above the seasonal norm.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather said Hurricane Danielle’s current track shows it spinning around on Friday and heading back Southeast at the weekend but there is still a risk of heavy rain on Sunday but details remain uncertain.

Meanwhile, showers will be widespread across the country today, many will be heavy with localised thundery downpours possibly leading to spot flooding.

Highest temperatures will range between 17C to 20C in moderate easterly winds.

There will be further showers or longer spells of rain tonight most frequent over the southern half of the country.

Lowest temperatures will range between 13C to 14C with light to moderate east to northeast breezes.

On Thursday, there'll be sunny spells with showers in eastern areas at first and then spreading to all areas, some of them heavy with a possibility of thunder.

Showers will become isolated later in the day with highest temperatures between 17C to 20C with light to moderate northeast breezes.

Showers will mostly die out and it will become largely dry for a time on Thursday night, then rain will spread from the northeast and extend southwards, mostly affecting eastern counties.

Lowest temperatures will range between 13C or 14C with light to moderate northwest winds.

On Friday, showers will be less intense and become less frequent through the day. Highest temperatures will range between 18C to 21C in light to moderate northwest breezes.