Hungarian Prime Minister boycotts Euros match over criticism of new anti-LGBTQ+ laws

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has cancelled his trip to Munich for the Euros 2020 game against Germany over criticism against his government’s new anti-LGBTQ+ legislation.

Orban, who faces an election next year, has grown increasingly radical on social policy, railing against LGBT people and immigrants in his self-styled illiberal regime, which has deeply divided Hungarians.

His Fidesz party, which promotes a Christian-conservative agenda, tacked the proposal banning school talks on LGBT issues to a separate, widely backed bill that strictly penalises paedophilia, making it much harder for opponents to vote against it.

Critics say the legislation wrongly conflates paedophilia with LGBT+ issues.

Last week the Hungarian Parliament passed a new law which bans the portrayal of homosexuality in school education and TV programmes for people under 18 years of age.

In protest to the anti LGBTQ+ laws, Munich City Council requested to light up the Allianz Arena in rainbow colours for the game, which The European Football Governing Body (EUFA) has declined.

EUFA has received backlash for their decision not to light the stadium, and the football body said lighting the stadium would contravene its “politically and religiously neutral” position.

The Hungarian Prime Minister had initially planned to attend today’s game between Germany and Hungary, but pulled out after EUFA declined Munich’s request.

In a statement he said” "Whether the Munich football stadium or another European stadium is lit in rainbow colors is not a state decision”.

However, German organisations and football teams have stood in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ movement.

Football clubs in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Wolfsburg, Augsburg, Bremen and Düsseldorf will light up their venues in rainbow colours during today’s match to “fill the void”.

The national rail network and Munich’s fire brigade also tweeted their plans. The Deutsche Bahn will paint one its trains in rainbow strips, while Munich’s mayor Dieter Reiter said a wind turbine outside the autobahn of the Allianz Arena will be lit up in rainbow colours instead.

EUFA has received a backlash from fans for not lighting the stadium, and fans pointed out that it didn’t intervene when the German team’s captain, Manuel Neuer wore a rainbow colour armband.

The Vice President of Germany’s parliament, Claudia Roth said it was “absurd” for EUFA to allow Mr Neurer to wear the armband, while banning the illumination of the arena.