Hundreds turned away from vaccine centre after hoping to get booster jab today

Hundreds of people were turned away from the UCD booster centre after arriving to receive their vaccine injesction today.

Long queues and delays on the university campus lead to a large number of people being told they could not receive the jab- forcing the HSE to post on Twitter that they would not be accepting any more walk-ins.

The UCD Gerard Manly Building vaccination centre was due to open its doors at 9am, but due to the large number of people outside it opened before 8am.

The centre is administering booster vaccines to those aged between 50 and 69 and healthcare workers.

The Indo Daily: Booster vaccines and the ethical dilemma – a first world problem?

Read More

There were 18 walk-in vaccination centres open across the country on Saturday, with many experiencing long queues including City Hall in Cork and CityWest in Dublin.

Earlier HSE chief executive Paul Reid said that those who were turned away at UCD were instructed to attend other centres in the area where queues were shorter.

He added that vaccination centres have been resourced “extremely well” over the past number of weeks, saying:”The vast majority of our sites have been coping very well with walk-ins.”

Due to demand the HSE has increased the number of walk-in vaccination centres to 33, while also extending the centres’ operating hours.

Earlier Tánaiste Leo Varadkar tweeted that the plan is to triple vaccinate another 500,000 people by the new year saying: “The third dose programme has helped to reduce hospitalisations but still very high. We plan to triple vaccinate another 500k by Christmas/ New Year. Will maximise your immunity against Delta and Omicron.”