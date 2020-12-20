Hundreds of people gather at car meet in Cork in what Gardaí describe as ‘disgraceful gathering’

Hundreds of people gathered at a car meet in Cork yesterday evening in an event Gardaí have described a “disgraceful gathering”.

Over 250 cars and 700 to 800 people gathered at Eastgate in Little Island in Cork yesterday, where gardaí observed little social distancing, wearing of masks or “general compliance with public health guidelines”.

According to a garda spokesperson, the event consisted mostly of men and women in their early 20s, as well as older men in their 30s and 40s, some accompanied by young children.

Read More

Some participants had travelled from outside the greater Cork area and various parts of Munster.

A Senior Garda Inspector who was at the event described it is “a disgraceful gathering of persons, despite the Health advices in the last few days”.

The group was dispersed by gardaí and a spokesperson said that those in attendance complied with this.

One man (20s) was arrested for drunkenness offences, then was later charged and bailed to appear in court at a later date and one car was seized under section 41 Road Traffic Act.

It is believed that this event was organised on social media.

“Travel restrictions have been eased for the Christmas period, however individuals still have personal social responsibility in attending events, wearing of face coverings and social distancing. These are not penal regulations, but they are public health guidelines which should be followed by all,” said a garda spokesperson.

They added that the coronavirus is “still spreading”.

“An Garda Síochána would like to remind the public that the COVID-19 pandemic remains a public health crisis and is a real threat to everyone, particularly the most vulnerable in our society. The virus is still spreading. It is still leading to serious illness and death.”

Online Editors