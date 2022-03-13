Hundreds of buggies and children's car seats donated for Ukrainian refugees entering Ireland

Hundreds of buggies and car seats have been donated by the people of Ireland for Ukrainian refugees entering the country.

Nicole Le Saout from Moments Photography in Dublin and Ollwyn Moran, founder of Cognikids, have teamed up with the welcome centre at Dublin Airport to provide refugees with childcare essentials.

The pair shared a request on Instagram on Friday morning for donations and have since been inundated with messages from people offering to donate prams and car seats for mothers and children fleeing Ukraine.

They are now sourcing donations for refugees entering through Shannon, Cork and Rosslare.

Ms Le Saout said she has received over 600 emails since Friday morning and 500 messages on Instagram. Within 48 hours they received up to €400,000 worth of donations.

“There’s hundreds of prams, hundreds of car seats, like multiple hundreds of prams and then we also are getting hundreds of little packs of clothes,” she said.

She reminded people to donate items that they would be happy to receive themselves and to pack the box similar to the Christmas Shoebox Appeal, including a label with the size, age and gender of the intended child.

Ms Moran said Ukrainian mothers are arriving into Ireland holding their babies in their arms with nothing to their name.

“It really shows the power of mums in Ireland, race, colour or creed doesn’t come into it. It’s just the maternal empathic nature we’ve all just kind of tapped into and are pushing forward,” she said.

“I think it just really resonates with all the mums and obviously we’re getting a lot of dads but it’s probably because our reach is within the mum's network and that’s why it’s so strong.

“Particularly when Nicole rang me with this idea and then she was telling me of the stories she was told from the girls in the airport at the welcome centre that one woman had a two-month-old baby in her arms and that was it.”

Ms Moran said donating in this way is something tangible that people can do to help support those fleeing war-torn Ukraine.

“And you’re kind of going oh my god, as a parent, at two months of age you’re still in the love bubble with your brand-new baby but you’re full of normal parenting anxieties so I can’t imagine layering in the horror and the trauma that they’ve had to deal with on top of that and then having nothing for your child,” she said.

“Because we just want everything for our children, we want the world for them and then to have nothing to your name and I think also they were like us three weeks ago, going about their daily business, getting their hair done, just normal stuff – I personally just can’t wrap my head around it at all.”

Ms Le Saout added that it’s crucial that car seats are donated so that mothers can legally transport their children around the country.

“Also, that they can legally transport their children in a car seat because otherwise the babies are like on their knee in the car and we’re not allowed to do that. They need the car seats to get in a taxi or if they’re being picked up by another family,” she said.

“They need to have the right car seats for these kids and that has to be right at the point of entering, at the airports, at the ports.”

Ms Le Saout said she has also spoken with the Department of Justice today and it has agreed to help them link up with the existing networks of NGOs which are also providing essential welcome services for families.

People are asked not to bring their donations directly to the individual airports as they are not equipped to deal with the influx.

“We love everyone’s enthusiasm but please don’t go to the airport, the welcome centre is like a one stop shop for all of the government points of contact so everything is there, and they just can’t cope with that.”

For further details or to arrange a drop off, see hello@moments.ie