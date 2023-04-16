Hundreds join Charlie Bird for Hand of Friendship Walk in aid of Samaritans

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire at the 5km Hand of Friendship Walk in Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Charlie Bird and Brent Pope at the 5km Hand of Friendship Walk in Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Charlie Bird and his wife Claire leading the 5km Hand of Friendship Walk in Avondale Forest Park, Co Wicklow. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Hundreds of people joined Charlie Bird today as he led a special Hand of Friendship Walk for the Samaritans in his beloved Co Wicklow.

The sun shone down as Charlie, his wife Claire and their dog Tiger joined volunteers and supporters in Avondale Forest Park, Rathdrum.

The veteran broadcaster, who is battling Motor Neurone Disease (MND), vowed to continue his work raising awareness of the charity's work and extending his hand of friendship as long as he is "mobile and alive".

Claire paid tribute to Charlie, calling him an inspiration to her and others after going through a “dreadful time” following his diagnoses with MND.

“Instead of Charlie shutting down shop, not leaving the house, he decided he was going to do something good with the horrors of having MND,” she said, highlighting the €3.6m he raised during Climb with Charlie last year.

"He decided after that he wanted to continue working for a charity and he chose Samaritans - and they're an amazing charity.

“He's an absolute inspiration, not just to you, but to me as his wife. His courage, his resilience, he's unbelievable and we want to continue working for charities. So today, this is an amazing day to be here for Samaritans.”

Mental health advocate Brent Pope was among the supporters who walked with Charlie, and spoke about the difference he is making to people's lives.

The Charlie Bird Hand of Friendship Walk with Samaritans was supported by Coillte, which opened forest routes around the country for the event.

While Charlie led a 5km forest walk in Wicklow, Samaritans volunteers and members of the public walked simultaneously in Lough Key Forest Park, Co Roscommon, Curraghbinny Woods, Co Cork, and at Ard na Gaoithe on the border between Co Galway and Co Mayo.

A commemorative tree was planted at each site before the walk and a special message from Charlie was played to the walkers.

In the recorded messages, he told volunteers in Cork how his parents hailed from West Cork, and those in Galway how his final resting place will be on Inis Oírr.

Charlie also sent supportive words to volunteers from Athlone and Sligo - in Lough Key Forest Park - and promised to visit them if he was well and mobile enough to do so.

Anne Vaughan, volunteer branch director with Dublin Samaritans, encouraged anyone in darkness and despair to reach out for support by calling freephone 116 123.

“I would like to thank Charlie Bird, his wife Claire and their dog Tiger who are some team,” she said.

“Last year, Charlie extended the hand of friendship to us in Dublin and said from the beginning that he wished to do so for all Samaritans and today is that day.

“To reach out and give your own precious time to others and raise awareness of Samaritans is a wonderful gift to all of us and we are very grateful. We will always remember with great warmth your hand of friendship, Charlie.”



