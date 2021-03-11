Human remains found in search for murdered teenager (17)

Gardai at the scene of waste ground next to the Rathmullen estate in Drogheda where they are searching for the remains of a missing teenage boy. Picture; Gerry Mooney

Gardai have discovered skeletal remains in their search for the torso of a 17-year-old boy who was brutally murdered and dismembered in January of last year.

The discovery was made on the second day of a detailed search of waste ground at the rear of Rathmullen Park in Drogheda just yards from the house where the boy was murdered.

Officers were acting on “key intelligence” for the search operation and it is understood that gardai have been in contact today with the boy’s heartbroken family.

The juvenile male cannot be named for legal reasons but his brutal murder in Drogheda and the dismemberment of his body caused nationwide shock last year.

Gardaí said local members of the division are being assisted by the Louth Divisional Search unit, Garda Dog Units, Garda Water Units and the Technical Bureau from Garda Headquarters.

The 17-year-old was murdered and dismembered at a house in Drogheda as part of a feud involving two gangs in the Co Louth town.

Partial remains, including his limbs, were found in a bag in Moatview Gardens, Coolock, on January 13 last year.

Two days later his head and hands were found in the boot of a burnt-out car at Trinity Terrace near Ballybough in Dublin.

Eight people have already been arrested in the massive murder investigation with two men already before the courts in relation to it.

Senior sources say that a number of other people are expected to be arrested in the coming weeks.

Last month notorious Drogheda feud gangster Paul Crosby was released without charge after being arrested in Mountjoy Prison and questioned about the gruesome murder.

The chief suspect in the case was notorious north Dublin gangster Robbie Lawlor who was shot dead last April in Belfast.

Since last January’s murder gardai have continued with a major clampdown on the feuding gangs with €1.2 million worth of drugs and €1.5 million in cash seized in Co Louth in the past year with 200 people being arrested for drug dealing.

In Drogheda alone, 95 drug dealing suspects were arrested and over €500,000 worth of drugs were seized in the Co Louth town under Operation Stratus.

“Gardaí in Drogheda investigating the Murder of a male juvenile in January 2020 commenced searches in an outdoor area close to Rathmullen Park, Drogheda yesterday morning, Wednesday 10th March, 2021,” a garda spokeswoman said.

“This afternoon, Thursday 11th March 2021, Gardaí have discovered partial skeletal remains.

“The Garda Technical Bureau, are at the scene as part of the ongoing operation.

“The search area remains sealed off and the searches are ongoing,” she added.

Online Editors