Huge submarine photographed off coast of Donegal

A huge submarine was photographed just off the coast of Donegal this morning, heading towards the UK.

The vast sub was photographed by Damien McCallig, chief engineer on the RV Celtic Explorer at around 6am this morning.

Mr McCallig tweeted: “Large submarine passing this morning 20 miles northwest of Malin Head, Donegal.”

It is understood military sources in Ireland believe the submarine was in international waters, despite its close proximity to Ireland.

A source said: “If the submarine was 20m off Irish waters, that’s international waters.

“Anything beyond a 12m (off Ireland) limit is international waters.”

Mr McCallig, from Galway, told the Irish Independent: “The submarine passed us about 20m northwest of Malin Head.

“She was heading east towards the UK coast and was about two miles from us.”

Large submarine passing 20 miles northwest of Malin Head, Donegal Photo: Damien McCallig

It’s unusual to see a submarine so close. “But it’s not uncommon to see them up in this area. If it’s a UK sub, it could be heading to the (Royal Navy) base in Faslane on the River Clyde,” said Mr McCallig.

The original tweet from Mr McCallig brought out the amateur detective in some.

One man tweeted they believed the submarine to be a “British Vanguard class sub, I reckon.”

The Vanguard-class is a nuclear powered ballistic missile submarine in service with the Royal Navy.

It measures 149m and is worth more than €4bn. Each of these submarines are armed with Trident 2 D5 nuclear missiles, according to the Royal Navy’s website.

And they are fitted with sonar which can hear vessels over 50m away.

One tweeter wrote: “Help for Arlene.”

And another wrote: “Fascinating, sometimes we forget these things are operating and so close to the island.”

But another put conspiracy theories into full spin, tweeting: “Imminent Russian invasion.”

The Irish Independent has asked the Defence Forces and Royal Navy for comment.