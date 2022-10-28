Huge delays on Dublin’s M50 as bank holiday commute continues

Large sections of Dublin’s M50 are at a standstill this evening.

Traffic has been building on the motorway since early this afternoon and a number collisions in recent hours have compounded the travel time for motorists further.

According to Transport for Ireland (TII), it’s taking 30 minutes to get from junction 12 Scholarstown and junction 7 Palmerstown, on the northbound section of the motorway.

There has been a collision on the junction 10 Ballymount flyover and emergency services at the scene.

In the last hour, there was a collision on the M50 northbound between junction 12 Firhouse and junction 11 Tallaght. The vehicles initially blocked two lanes, however, they have since been moved to the hard shoulder and all other lanes have reopened.

Meanwhile, earlier there were two separate collisions on the M50 outhbound between junction 5 Finglas and junction 7 Blanchardstown. The collision have been cleared since been cleared.



