There have been 2,180 new cases of Covid-19 today notified to the Department of Health.

The number in intensive care has fallen by two to 71 and there are 406 people in hospital being treated for the virus.

Hospital numbers are down by seven on the previous say.

Speaking on RTÉ's Brendan O'Connor programme this morning HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said the number of cases was “uncomfortably high.”

"The link between cases and harm has been severely weakened, not completely broken. And that is down to the vaccine programme," he told the national broadcaster.

Dr Henry said the vaccine was acting as a “floodwall" and that this has put Ireland in a much better position in the fight against Covid.

However, he admitted it would be a difficult winter ahead.