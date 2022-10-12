HSE will offer monkeypox vaccinations through 11 designated centres from Monday

Male arm affected by blistering rash because of monkeypox

The HSE will offer monkeypox vaccinations through 11 designated centres across the country from Monday.

The plan is to vaccinate 2,200 people in the next few months – but it will still fall short of the 13,000 at risk.

The hope is that extra stocks will come on stream and that 6,000 can be vaccinated in the near future.

HSE official Dr Siobhan Ni Bhriain said individuals will be asked to self identify their risk for infection and where they deem appropriate self-book a vaccine appointment.

“The aim is to complete vaccinations for high priority groups between now and December.

"Two doses of monkeypox vaccinations are administered at least 28 days apart.

"The Department of Health and HSE continue to procure additional vaccine stocks and are hopeful that further stocks will become available,” she told the Oireachtas health committee.

So far 194 cases of monkeypox have identified here.

She said communication to gay and bisexual men who have sex with Men (bMSM) remains a critical part of our response working in close partnership with community organisations.

“Community partners developed an extensive communication campaign, including washroom posters across Ireland; social media advertising; online and print adverts in the LGBTQ+ press, video content to include monkeypox testing, care and a number of public and community leader meetings with members of the National Crisis Management Team.

“The HSE have also funded HIV Ireland to provide a counselling and psychosocial support service for those affected. “

She said monkeypox virus is found naturally in certain African countries.

Prior to May 2022, monkeypox infection was rarely seen outside these endemic countries.

Infection with the virus responsible for the current outbreak manifests as a mild illness and most people recover within weeks; it can occasionally cause severe complications including death.

Severe illness is more likely to occur in people with a weakened immune system, pregnant women and children.

Following reports of cases of monkeypox infection in gay, bisexual and other men who have sex with men in Europe, a multi-sectoral, Public Health led National Incident Management Team (IMT) was established to prepare for cases being identified in Ireland.

This was the first time chains of transmission were reported in Europe without known epidemiological links to endemic countries in Africa.

The HSE rapidly put in place laboratory diagnostic capacity, clinical /patient assessment capacity, transport pathways, clinical and public health guidance documents and channels for sourcing vaccine and antiviral medication.

Patient information resources and a communication campaign to ensure that individuals with suspected or confirmed MPXV infection had timely access to appropriate information, assessment were also put in place to ensure that the public and the workforce responding to MPXV were protected.

Contact tracing guidance was also developed including the offer of post exposure vaccination to close contacts deemed at significant risk of infection. Mobile vaccination teams were deployed to administer vaccine to close contacts in the community.

In Ireland, the first case of MPXV infection was confirmed in May last year.

Since then, 194 cases have been notified, with 11 hospitalised.

Cases are predominately male and the mean age is 35 years.

In July the current global outbreak of MPXV infection was declared a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) by the World Health Organisation.

The HSE’s focus is the roll out of primary prevention vaccination to individuals likely to benefit most in line with NIAC recommendations.

Estimates that between 6,000-13,000 people would benefit from primary prevention vaccination.

The HSE has commenced vaccinations of high priority groups. In the context of limited vaccine availability, the Chief Clinical Officer established a Clinical Advisory Group to advise on the prioritisation categories for vaccination.

Working with the Department of Health, to date over 2,000 vials of monkeypox vaccination have been secured.

In August, the EMA advised that countries could administer the vaccine intra-dermally.

This increases our ability to provide vaccination to identified priority groups.

The HSE has provided primary prevention vaccination to over 300 people and 160 post exposure vaccinations.

Next Monday October, 17, the HSE will commence offering vaccinations through 11 designated centres across the country.

