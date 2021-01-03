HSE warns unless there is ‘complete compliance’ with Level 5 lockdown, health system will come under ‘considerable strain’

Unless there is “complete compliance” with Level 5 restrictions, the health system will be put under “considerable strain”.

Dr Colm Henry, HSE chief clinical officer, warned an “exponential” rise in cases has left the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) and the HSE “very concerned”.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s ‘This Week’, Dr Henry said health chiefs fear that the numbers of high cases, high hospitalisations and high numbers of patients in intensive care will take a long time to reduce.

“We are very concerned with the trends we’re seeing,” he said.

Dr Henry said that even if there is “complete adherence” to Level 5 guidelines, there may still be 1,300 people in hospital with Covid-19 by the end of the month.

“Based on the exponential rise in hospitalisations, our fear is that it will take a long time for this to turn around, even if we saw complete adherence from the end of December onwards, we’re still looking at hospitalisation levels of 1,300 or before by the end of January.

“That’s greatly in excess of that first surge.

“We’re seeing occupancy levels in intensive care, 300 or more. That's presuming there’s complete compliance and adherence from the word go from the recent Level 5 restrictions,” he added.

As of this morning, there are 673 patients with coronavirus in hospital, 62 of whom are in ICU.

Some 118,177 tests were carried out in the past week and the positivity rate stands at 17.6pc.

A lag in cases being reported will see record breaking numbers emerging over the next few days by the Department of Health.

Issuing a stark warning, Dr Henry said that unless there is “complete compliance”, the acute hospital system will be under “considerable strain”.

“If there’s anything short of complete compliance, if there’s anything short of complete adherence, if that R value does not fall to the levels we need, we will see levels of activity in the acute hospital system and intensive care which will put them under considerable strain by the end of the month,” he added.





Online Editors