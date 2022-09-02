HSE warning of double strength MDMA pills circulating at Electric Picnic

The HSE is warning of double strength MDMA pills circulating at Electric Picnic.

It is part of a new project to allow festival goers to anonymously test the drugs they are using.

In a post on social media tonight, the HSE said a purple skull tablet that was tested had double the usual dose “which is a cause for concern”.

“Please exercise caution and remember it’s safer not to use drugs at all,” it said.

The anonymous and real-time drug testing trial is taking place at this year's Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois.

It is the HSE’s first drug monitoring programme to analyse drugs to provide real-time information in a festival setting.

It is the first time illegal drugs will be tested outside of authorised state facilities and is part of the Government’s ‘Safer Nightlife’ harm reduction campaign.

However, the programme is a limited form of drug testing known as “back of house”.

It will not allow attendees to have drugs tested and get them back with face to face advice, which charities such as The Loop have been doing in UK festivals.

Instead, scientists in the designated tent will be testing drugs that are voluntarily and anonymously surrendered by people in a “surrender bin”.

This could include someone who has had adverse reactions to a substance and willingly gives up the rest.

The testers are also in a position to analyse substances of concern identified by medics.

The HSE says this will then help inform them what substances are in circulation and also the strength of the drugs, and it will issue this information to the public.

Festival-goers will be encouraged to check out Drugs.ie before and during the event, but the HSE said the live results will only be representative of what has been submitted.

Launching the plan last month HSE National Clinical Lead in addiction services, Prof Eamon Keenan, said he is “very concerned about the emergence of new psychoactive substances and high potency substances which pose a threat to health.”

He added: “This project will provide us with vital information that we otherwise can’t access in real time. While this is a progression, the HSE messaging will remain clear, it is safer not to use drugs at all. For those who choose to, they should still follow the practical steps recommended by the HSE to reduce the harms.”