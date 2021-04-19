HSE updates vaccine roll-out plan on ‘working assumption’ of no Johnson & Johnson doses

The HSE has moved to update the vaccine roll-out on the “working assumption” that there are no supplies of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Around 600,000 doses of the vaccines were due to be delivered to Ireland between April and June this year.

A report from the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on the assessment of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine is expected later this week.

It is reviewing very rare cases of unusual blood clots that occurred in the United States in people who got the vaccine.

“Given the uncertainty and the ongoing review by the EMA of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, our current plans have been updated with the working assumption that there are no supplies of J&J,” a HSE note to members of the Oireachtas Health Committee reads.

In the briefing note to TDs and Senators, the HSE says that it aims to complete the vaccination of the over-70s this week.

However there are some in the over-70s who are only being called for their first dose of vaccine this week so it will be a number of weeks before this cohort is fully vaccinated.

The note also details how people aged 16 to 59 who have medical conditions which puts them at high risk of severe disease will get their first jabs in early May and second jabs in early June.

The advice from National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) to not use the AstraZeneca vaccine for those under 60 has meant that the vaccine had to be pulled from cohorts four (those at very high risk of severe disease) and seven (those at high risk of severe disease aged 16 to 65), as well as frontline healthcare workers.

“This has required a major re-organisation of the vaccination programme,” the document reads.

It adds that to minimise the impact of this, Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will now be targeted at those aged under 60 “as quickly as possible”.

While the document lays out the vaccination of groups one to seven in detail, there is no mention of when the vaccine will be rolled out to further cohorts which involve the rest of the general population.

It adds that estimated dates for the vaccination of cohorts eight and nine are hoped to be provided "in the near future" as supply forecasts become "more stable".

Cohorts eight and nine include residents of long-term care facilities aged 16-64 and people aged under 64, as well as people aged 16-64 living or working in crowded settings.

The document also provides a breakdown of the number of people in certain cohorts. They are as follows:

People aged 65 years and older who are residents of long term residential care facilities: 105,000

Frontline healthcare workers: 250,000

People aged 70 and older: 482,327

People aged 18-69 years with medical conditions which put them at very high risk approx: 250,000

All aged between 60 -69 years: 417,000

All aged 59 and under that are key workers to the vaccination rollout: 1,000

Aged 16-59 years with medical condition at high risk of severe Covid-19 disease approx: 350,000

Residents of long-term care facilities aged 16-64: 5,340

The document details that cohorts one through five have now began to be vaccinated.

Cohort six, which is people aged 59 and under that are key workers to the vaccination programme, will get their first jabs in early May and second doses in early June.

Those those in cohort seven, who are aged 16-59 years and have medical conditions which put them at high risk of severe disease will also receive their first doses in early May and second doses also in early June.

The briefing note details that 15 pharmacies will begin trials for a “technology solution” which will help them work with the programme.

While 19 vaccination centres are already in operation, this number will increase to 26 by the end of the week.

