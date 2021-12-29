HSE expects demand on hospitals to increase significantly next week

HSE expects hospitals to come under significant pressure from next week

The HSE expects hospitals nationwide to come under increased pressure from next week.

Yesterday 60 additional people were hospitalised with Covid-19, but HSE Chief Operations Officer, Anne O’Connor, said the system has been “coping fairly well” in recent days.

Last night there were 532 people in hospital with the virus, including 92 in ICU.

“Critically for us yesterday we saw 99 new people in the previous 24-hours,” Ms O’Connor told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland programme.

“So, the number being identified every 24-hours is growing.

"Having said that we had created a lot of capacity in our acute hospital system pre-Christmas. We had yesterday, still, 668 beds available across our acute hospitals… that’s actually quite a good number,” she added.

Ms O’Connor said the health service comes under increased pressure after Christmas every year and the coming weeks will be no different.

“Our real pressure point will inevitably be next week. Every year, after the New Year, the first day that GPs are back working referring people to hospitals – that’s when our system comes under severe pressure every year and we are preparing for that,” she explained.

Ms O’Connor said smaller, model 3 hospitals such as Letterkenny, Naas and Tullamore are already becoming “very busy” and these settings will reach capacity first.

She said the Saolta Hospital group, which manages seven hospitals in the west and northwest region, is “quite busy this morning”.

While Galway University Hospital, the Mercy Hospital Cork and Limerick University hospital - all bigger, model 4 hospitals - are busy today also.

Despite the increasing pressure on hospitals, Ms O’Connor said the health service has made “significant progress” in tackling waiting lists.

She said as pressure on capacity continues to increase in the coming weeks, “time sensitive” work including cancer and cardiac procedures will be prioritised.

She added that private hospital capacity will continued to be used for planned procedures, however, she warned that the private hospital system is also very busy.

Up to Christmas day there were 3,800 healthcare employees out of work either because they had Covid-19 or because they have been deemed as close contacts.

Ms O’Connor said that number was down from over 5,000 during the previous two-week period, but as Omicron continues to spread rapidly in the community, the health service expects more workers will be forced to isolate.

“Clearly we expect there to be an increased number.

"We are seeing some of our sites being challenged now in terms of beds not being able to open as a result of staffing challenges and we do expect that that will deteriorate over the coming weeks,” she explained.

Ms O’Connor confirmed a risk assessment will be carried-out to allow asymptomatic staff to return to work; which will include the use of daily antigen tests. She said the health service needs staff in order to function.

“As we’ve always said, the higher the level of community transmission, the more risk there is of our staff being off work,” she added.

Meanwhile, in terms of the intense pressure which the country’s PCR testing system is currently under, Ms O’Connor said she can understand the frustration for people who cannot get a test but argued the volume of tests being processed is “unprecedented”.

“We are looking at about 300,000 tests in a week.

"A year ago, if we got to 100,000 we thought we were doing very well. So, it’s a phenomenal scale-up of testing and the reality is, with the level of positivity that we’re seeing testing can only do so much,” she said.

“It is really important that people understand the public health guidance.

"If you have symptoms and particularly if you have positive antigen tests or you suspect you have Covid, please treat it as if you have - in terms of staying away from other people, isolating and restricting your movements.

“The reality is, that is what will make the difference. The test result will tell you if you’re positive but actually the change will come from your behaviour,” she continued.

Ms O’Connor added that people should continued to check the HSE website for PCR appoints as slots often become available throughout the day.