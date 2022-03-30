HSE cyber attack could have been prevented, TDs and Senators told

A major cyber attack on the HSE which led to months of system disruption could have been prevented, the head of the State’s cybersecurity centre has said.

Dr Richard Browne of the National Cyber Security Centre told the Dáil transport committee that the cyber attackers were based in Russia and that they infiltrated the HSE systems through the laptop of a staff member.

However, he said that the movement of the attackers across the systems should have been caught earlier.

“It’s an extremely serious example of what can go wrong in ransomware incidents.

“It was of course, and this is nearly always the case, could have been prevented,” Dr Browne told TDs and Senators.

He said that it has now been resolved and explained how the entire HSE system was targeted through the laptop of a staff member, which was compromised for seven weeks before the attack.

Eight days before the attack, the hackers then were able to gain access and “explore” the HSE network.

“They started extracting a relatively limited amount of data out of the HSE network through a number of different links, not just the laptop,

“Initial access was through a single device,” he said.

“What should have been caught was the migration of the actor across the entire network.”

Chair of the committee Fine Gael TD Kieran O’Donnell said that the entire HSE system had been compromised through a single laptop.

He said that “significant steps” have been taken by the HSE to improve security since then.

Dr Browne also told the committee how the “threat of cyber espionage” is high.

However, he said that there is currently no evidence of anybody looking to launch a cyber attack against the State and that the State would be able to defend itself in such a scenario.

However, he admitted that the war in Ukraine does pose a higher threat of a cyber attack.

The cyber security centre currently employs about 70 staff, however, Dr Browne said that he hopes to increase this number “significantly”.

