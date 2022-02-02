HSE chief Paul Reid enjoyed a pay package of €411,777 last year

The chief executive of the Health Service Executive (HSE), Paul Reid last year enjoyed a pay package of €411,777.

Mr Reid heads up an organisation directly employing more than 67,000 people.

Figures released in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request show he was the best paid non-medical member of HSE staff last year by some distance.

The figures show pay made up of basic pay of €362,800 and a pension allowance of €48,977 for 2020.

A spokeswoman for the HSE said on Wednesday that Mr Reid's pay as of October 1 last year was €366,880.

The spokeswoman said Mr Reid is not a member of the HSE pension scheme and in lieu he now receives an additional allowance €49,967 in respect of pension contributions on top of his basic pay.

The HSE also supplies Mr Reid with a car, which the HSE retains ownership of, and a value of €19,141 is attributed to his use of the car for the purposes of benefit-in-kind tax.

Mr Reid’s 2021 package is down €8,326 on the €420,103 he received in 2020.

However, the bulk of the difference between the two years is down to a quirk in the HSE payment system.

The HSE said regarding Mr Reid's 2020 pay, he is paid on a rolling fortnightly basis and in 2020 there were 27 fortnightly pay periods within the payroll calendar instead of the usual 26.

"This will occur every five to seven years and so it will affect all employees who are paid on a fortnightly pay cycle in the same way.”

The figures show the second best paid non-medical staff member in management/administration at the HSE received €182,475.

Third and fourth best paid each received just over €182,396.

The number of HSE non-medical staff earning between €100,000 and €150,000 increased by 222, or 35pc, from 641 in 2020 to 863 last year.

Those earning between €150,000 and €200,000 totalled 33 in 2021, compared to 36 in 2020.

The HSE spokeswoman said: “The rates of pay, allowances and other pay-related conditions for HSE employees are approved by the Department of Health.”

According to the HSE FOI unit an additional 1pc increase in pay for all staff was implemented from October 1, 2021.

“This increase was calculated based on the pay scales in place at this date.

"This increase was calculated on top of the accumulated costs to date including all the previous Public Services Stability Agreement 2018 -2020 (PSSA) rate increases.”

Mr Reid’s basic pay of €366,880 is substantially higher than the current salary of €214,956 for the office of An Taoiseach.

He and the top 10 best paid non-medical staff in the HSE - mainly managers - last year shared an aggregate €2m in pay.

His appointment to the post was given the go-ahead by Cabinet in April 2019 on a salary of €350,000.

Mr Reid moved from his role as CEO of Fingal County Council where he enjoyed an annual salary of €165,320.

Mr Reid commenced his five year contract for the HSE on May 14, 2019.