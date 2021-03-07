HSE chief admits ‘significant issues’ with vaccine supply as roll-out to high-risk groups begins this week

Despite “significant issues” with vaccine supply, hundreds of over-85s who are still waiting to receive their first dose will get the jab this week and the roll-out for those at high-risk will begin, according to HSE chief Paul Reid.

He said “short notice” about shortfalls in vaccine supplies had recently affected the HSE’s ability to circulate inoculations.

However, Mr Reid said people aged over 85 who are still waiting for their jab will receive their vaccine next week.

The roll-out for those in high-risk categories is also expected to begin.

“I’ve communicated a lot on this (issues with delays),” Mr Reid told This Week on RTÉ Radio 1.

“We had significant issues on supply…Any given week, what supply we get is distributed that week.

“We have had some issues round AstraZeneca, which impacted us over the last couple of weeks.

“Because of efficiency levels, last Friday, we had short notice of 64,000 (vaccines) from AstraZeneca.

“That impacted us…We have been assured shortfalls will be made up in the coming weeks.”

Mr Reid admitted there had been a “slightly” rescheduled delivery of the Moderna vaccines but he expected 37,000 Moderna and Pfizer vaccines by next week.

Independent.ie has learned that the roll-out of the vaccine to the over-80s will be affected in the coming weeks, due to a shortage of the Moderna jab.

In a late-night email to GPs on Saturday night, the HSE said the available vaccine supply is approximately 15pc less than the required amount to meet the total over-80 cohort.

This is due to a change in the Moderna vaccine delivery schedule. The email explained there would be a “shortfall” for the over-80s and this dispatch would be “allocated” in “your next order and so on, through March”.

Mr Reid told RTÉ: “About 500 patients, over 85, are to be vaccinated from practices not in a position to buddy up, people over 85, who are at home and not in a position to get to a vaccination centre…”

He also confirmed that vaccinations will begin next week for those with high-risk conditions in the 16 to 69-year-old age group.

The HSE has hit a milestone of half a million vaccines and Mr Reid said the “most vulnerable” in nursing homes, private and public, had been vaccinated.

Niamh O’Beirne, national lead for testing and tracing at the HSE, told This Week: “There may have been 10 to 15pc likely to pick up the virus in the household in December. That now sits at 33p.

“It’s a very high transmissibility and people need to restrict movements.”

Newly diagnosed cases include among people working together, car-pool and among people who live together and share bathrooms.

Cases have been also been diagnosed after funerals and occasionally after weddings, although funerals seem to be higher indicators for cases.

“We see more (cases) from funerals, from people going to a birthday party, for tea, people going to workplaces, and some types of workspaces,” she said.

Ms Beirne said there had been an increase in cases in childcare settings recently but so far the situation at primary schools has been “quite positive”.

“We only tested in 23 schools, which required mass testing,” she said. “The positivity level was very low from that and in line from what we have seen, it’s good news and not alarming there.”

Meanwhile the HSE has revealed how remote rural areas are getting several times more vaccines than ordered “to minimise” the amount of deliveries.

The “bulk deliveries” will mean the number of round trips are minimised, the HSE said.

A health centre in Sneem, Co Kerry, and its GP Dr Hernan Ganzo received an unexpected delivery of 300 doses of Moderna vaccine over a week ago.

The practice utilised retired GPs, nurses and a retired anesthetist, to assist in the roll-out.

A local pub was used as an observation centre while the Men’s Shed group controlled traffic.

Now half the population of Sneem and everyone over the age of 70, has been vaccinated.

The HSE said: “If a GP practice has 20 patients aged 85 and older, and 30 aged between 84-80s - there could be multiple deliveries to one practice.

“It makes sense to deliver a larger batch in one go rather than having to make, what could be up to an eight hour round trip, in some instances, each time we move into another cohort.”

Online Editors