HSE cancels AstraZeneca clinics planned for Tuesday

The HSE has cancelled all AstraZeneca vaccination clinics tomorrow after the deputy chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn wrote to it with new recommendations for the roll-out of the vaccine programme.

Following NIAC’s decision to limit the vaccine to the over-60s, only people aged 60 to 69 will receive the AstraZeneca jab.

NIAC has previously recommended that the over-70s should only receive mRNA vaccines, which do not include AstraZeneca.

Thousands of people will now tomorrow not receive their scheduled jabs.

In a statement, the HSE said it has written to hospital groups and community healthcare organisations to advise that all AstraZeneca clinics scheduled for tomorrow should be cancelled.

“Anybody due to attend an AstraZeneca clinic is therefore advised not to do so,” it said in a statement.

“We will be in contact with patients in due course to rearrange their appointment.

“Following full consideration of the updated guidance, the HSE will advise further in terms of what wider implications for the administration of the vaccination programme.”

On Monday night, Dr Glynn wrote to the HSE to revise the vaccine roll-out.

“The HSE are obviously actively looking at the implications of these updated recommendations for the roll-out of the programme and the implementation of the programme. It is likely in light of this that AstraZeneca probably would not be given to people tomorrow,” he said.

However, he said that people who are due to receive a first or second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine should take it if they are offered it.

“For those that are offered this vaccine the risk benefit is very clearly in favour of receiving the vaccine.”

Dr Glynn said it is difficult to see at the moment the impact this will have on the vaccine roll-out.

AstraZeneca accounts for around 20pc of all vaccines which are currently being administered in the State, however, with the updated NIAC guidance, this will now be further reduced.

Dr Lorraine Nolan of the Health Products Regulatory Authority said that currently, there is still only one suspected case of a rare blood clotting event associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine in Ireland.

