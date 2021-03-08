HSE building up capacity for 250,000 vaccines a week after failing to meet targets due to AstraZeneca shortages

The HSE is building up capacity to administer 250,000 vaccines a week even though it has failed to meet targets two weeks in a row due to AstraZeneca supply shortages.

This week, Ireland's target for scheduled vaccination doses is 84,000, 4,000 short of what had been anticipated.

In the last week of February, the 100,000 target was missed due to AstraZeneca changing its delivery schedule.

Last week, the target was also affected by the shortfall of vaccine doses and it is likely that the Government’s target of having 1.25 million vaccinated by end of March may be missed.

However, in his opening statement to the Oireachtas Committee on Health tomorrow, HSE CEO Paul Reid will say that capacity to administer 250,000 vaccine doses a week is in the works.

“Clinical oversight and guidance are at the centre of directing the roll-out of the vaccination programme to ensure vaccines can be administered safely, efficiently and effectively.

“We continue to build the appropriate capacity to administer 250,000 vaccines per week, subject to supply.”

He will tell the committee that the roll-out will include “operating models” for GPs, pharmacies and vaccination centres.

As of March 5, 363,601 first dose vaccines have been administered and 149,721 people have received their second dose.

A total of 513,322 vaccines have been delivered and residents in long-term residential care, front-line healthcare workers, and people aged over 85 have “largely” received their first dose.

“We are continually adjusting our integrated operational plans to align with the updated allocation sequencing and confirmation of supply schedules,” Mr Reid will tell the committee.

He will also say that although the country is coming out of “a very challenging period”, we are not “out of the woods yet”.

“It must be understood that our staff are still in the midst of responding to the unprecedented Covid-19 surge, from which the recovery will be much more gradual than the escalation,” he will say.

Mr Reid will tell the committee that antigen testing is now available to all acute hospitals and is being used by three National Ambulance Service mobile teams on a “pilot basis”.

The HSE Antigen Working Group is also currently validating a range of antigen assays including in acute hospitals, the meat processing sector, community testing sites and outbreak settings.

