HSE apologises after website glitch prevented people from booking PCR tests

A glitch on the HSE’s online Covid-19 test appointments portal prevented people from booking PCR tests today.

While there were appointments available to book online, when users attempt to confirm an appointment via the HSE website they were getting an error code preventing them from doing so.

Some customers were able to register for appointments but never received the text message code which is required to confirm attendance at the test appointment. Others received the code hours later, when the appointment page had timed out.

Others were incorrectly told by the HSE website they had already registered for a six-digit code needed to confirm the appointment, while a separate error message for some users said their: “Temporary appointment UUID was invalid”.

The issue began shortly after midnight and appeared to be fixed by 10.45am.

This comes as testing infrastructure has been under huge strain in recent weeks with many people waiting days for tests due to demand.

The system has seen an upsurge in people searching for appointments in recent weeks, with many counties nationwide not having available appointments within 24 hours.

Independent.ie tried to book two tests this morning and were not able to do so due to the HSE errors.

The HSE said it has been conducting approximately 200,000 PCR tests a week.

A spokesperson for the HSE said they were aware of an issue with the portal this morning, “which meant that some people had difficulty when they were trying to book a PCR test.

"It has now been resolved and the online system is operating normally. Those people who received verification that their appointment is booked, do not need to rebook – their appointment is confirmed.

“We would ask those who didn’t receive a verification code to rebook an appointment. We apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused people,” the spokesperson said.

