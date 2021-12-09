HSE admits IT issues are partial reason for booster vaccine no-shows

The HSE has admitted to IT issues as a partial reason for 50pc no-shows at booster vaccine centres.

But instead of spelling out the reasons why attempted cancellations are not being registered, as requested by the Irish Independent, the national health body has widened the range of means by which cancellations can be tried.

It asked people to let the HSE know “if you do not wish to take up your appointment, and are attending a walk-in service at either a vaccination centre or a pharmacy instead”.

Reacting to concern over Did Not Attends (DNAs), which normally run to only 20pc in other areas of the health service historically, the HSE said in was increasing the ways to cancel.

The public now has three options:

• Text message stating NEW (if you want to reschedule) or REJECT (if vaccinated or do not want to take up the booster). This can be a reply to your call text.

• Complete an online form at https://www2.hse.ie/services/booster-enquiries/cancel.html

• Telephone HSELive on 1800 700 700.

A HSE spokesperson told the Irish Independent: “We have continued to improve the IT system that operates for the vaccination programme.

“As GPs and Pharmacies operate on different IT systems, there may be a gap in notification of the vaccination which can, from time to time, result in multiple appointments.”

But it said that once a vaccination is put on the system, any previous future appointments issued for a vaccination centre will be cancelled by the HSE.

“People will occasionally get appointments from multiple sources, or indeed after already being vaccinated.

“While steps have been taken to minimise this, it is inevitable this will occur but our priority is to ensure we give people maximum choices to get vaccinated.”

HSE chief executive Paul Reid said: “Certainly, we were seeing, through some of our walk-in centres, not the same take-up over the previous two weeks that we might have thought.

“Talking to some of our GPs in the ICGP, they would not seen have the same demand at some stages that they might have thought. So, we do want to encourage people to come forward, that’s for sure.”

But he said there were a few differences between the way the HSE is managing this phase versus the last. “For example, we have multiple channels now for people to go to. In the first phase, it was a dedicated channel, ether your GP, or a vaccination centre.

“Now it’s open to three channels to people (a pharmacy included, with walk-in centres). That is a big difference. The second difference has been as we’re working through the ages now, we’re going through the ages in bigger blocks.”

The last time the jabs were going down by single years of age — 59, 58, 57, for example. The new approach is geared towards bringing more people through, more quickly, as a result of concerns over Omicron.

A third a difference is that “ now we’ve gone from the start with walk-ins,” instead of having them at the end of cohort phases before.

“We’re increasing our capacity throughout. Pharmacies are taking up much more. And GPs have done a phenomenal job. So, yes, we’re certainly at capacity, but there are very big differences to the way we’re doing it this time. And yes, there’s been issues that has caused.”

He added: “I would never put any of this down to hesitancy at all. We are not seeing vaccine hesitancy — it’s on the contrary.

“People have multiple options trying to fit it into their lives and the other demands they have. But our call would be to people that this is the most important appointment you can make between now and Christmas. Please prioritise this appointment for your own protection."

Damien McCallion, HSE National Lead, Vaccination Programme said: “Our objective here is to try and vaccinate as many people as possible and to give people that opportunity to get vaccinated.

“We know in terms of European terms we’re doing really well in terms of the numbers we’re getting through. We weren’t necessarily getting the throughput in the morning, and we understand people have more commitments.”

The multi-route approach “will allow more people to get vaccinated more quickly,” he said.

People would have to de-select themselves if they’ve had Covid in the last six months and hence can’t take the vaccine, he said. “They’ll be able to flag it and we’ll keep coming back to them and prompting them.

“Obviously, they can choose themselves when their six months is up, to maybe go to a pharmacy or whatever else as well.”

On no-shows, the spokesperson said: “We will not always be in a position to record the reason for a person’s non-attendance for a booster vaccine.

“A person could also go to a pharmacy or a GP, therefore it will only be as we move through the cohorts that we will be have a better understanding of DNA rates.”

The HSE Covid vaccination programme has to date administered over one million additional doses, including booster and immuno-compromised vaccines.

The programme is currently in the top four in Europe in terms of the number of people vaccinated per 100,000.