Hozier, actor Bob Odenkirk, and broadcaster Stefanie Preissner to appear on this week’s Late Late Show

The multi-platinum selling artist will drop by for an exclusive performance of two of his songs from his new EP Eat Your Young.

The Wicklow native (33) will tell Tubridy how he celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his breakout tune Take Me to Church and will reveal his plans for a busy summer ahead of touring.

Hozier will perform his first Irish gig in four years at Malahide Castle on Friday, June 30.

Tubridy will also chat with Emmy-winning comedian and actor Bob Odenkirk on becoming an unlikely action star in his late 50s.

He will also speak about how playing a dodgy but loveable lawyer in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul saved him in more ways than one and why Ireland's own Dave Allen inspired him to pursue a career in comedy.

Author and broadcaster Stefanie Preissner will talk about her difficult path to motherhood and how being a parent is the hardest thing she has ever done.

She will also speak about why she wants autism acceptance rather than awareness.

The host will also speak with Waterford native Maurice Barron and his wife Kandice about their daughter Ava, a cancer survivor.

The family, who live in New York, were referenced by US President Joe Biden in both his State of the Union and his St Patrick's Day addresses.

They were special guests of the First Lady during the major US speech.

Ava, who was diagnosed with kidney cancer when she was just one, turned four in March.

Meanwhile, there will be music from a six-piece folk trad band from Co Fermanagh, The Tumbling Paddies.