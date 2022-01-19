How you can use bank holidays to double the impact of your time off in 2022

Employees around Ireland, take note. You can engineer your annual leave days to ensure you have almost double the number of consecutive days off in 2022.

With the news that Ireland will have an extra bank holiday in 2022 on Friday, March 18, people are already salivating at the thought of a four-day weekend. As Covid restrictions begin to ease, the thought of celebrations, events and foreign jaunts spring to mind.

But how about nine consecutive days off for just three days of annual leave?

Independent.ie has laid out how, if you’re crafty enough, you can maximise the amount of time you have off in 2022. This applies to people with the typical amount of annual leave at around 24 days.

In fact, you could potentially use just 23 days of annual leave to enjoy 49 consecutive days off (spread into three chunks across the year).

Sorry, employers.

The first step is to use three days’ leave on March 14, 15, 16 to have nine consecutive days off work.

Ireland’s extra bank holiday on March 18 this year falls on a Friday, to mark the efforts of frontline workers in the pandemic, which is somewhat ironic as frontline workers are the people who often have to work on bank holidays, but that’s beside the point.

It falls immediately after St Patrick's Day which is on a Thursday this year.

If you book off March 14, 15, and 16 you can enjoy nine blissful days off work in a row while only taking a hit on your leave of three days.

With two weekends at either end of the week, taking those three days gives you March 12 to March 20 away from work for the sake of just three days’ leave.

For anyone looking to make up for lost time during the pandemic, a huge long-haul trip could be an option using just 17 days of annual leave to enjoy a full 30 consecutive days off between April 9 and May 8.

This one is rather sneaky, it must be acknowledged. It involves using 17 holidays from April 11 to May 6, using the long Easter weekend and also the May bank holiday on Monday, May 2.

This means if you take 17 days holidays between April 11 and May 6, you can have a total of 30 consecutive days off.

You’ll likely finish up work on Friday April 8 and not be back at the desk until Monday May 9. (That's provided your employer gives you Good Friday off as routine - otherwise, sorry, you’ll need to use 18 days of annual leave to get the 30 days off).

Now, using most of your annual leave in April is not everyone’s idea of clever or desirable, but for those looking to eke out as much time off as possible this year and fancy a whole month off, then it’s ideal.

Finally to cap off the year, you can use just three days’ leave at Christmas to get 10 consecutive days off

If you take three days’ leave from Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 December, you will finish work on December 23 and won’t be back in until January 3.

With Christmas Eve and Christmas Day being a Saturday and Sunday this year, most will finish work on December 23. And as Christmas is a Sunday, Tuesday, December 27 will also be a bank holiday given Monday, December 26, will be a bank holiday in itself for St Stephen’s Day.

So, just three days’ leave on Wednesday 28 to Friday 30 will see you off right through until the New Year.

The above plan, should you wish to implement it, guarantees you squeeze the most out of your scheduled annual leave by having 49 days off in three blocks of consecutive days.