How will the latest European Central Bank interest-rate hike impact on you?

European mortgage rates are rising in a move that is set to cost people on variables and trackers dearly. Here is what it means to you.

Q: What is happening?

A: The governing council of the European Central Bank (ECB) is due to meet today. It is certain that the 25 members of the council will raise rates for a second time this year. The question is just how big the rise is this time. The ECB surprised many with a 0.5 percentage-point hike at its last meeting in July, the first rise in 11 years. Most economists are expecting a 0.75 percentage-point rise this time. But the ECB may opt for another 0.5 percentage-point rise in an attempt to avoid a deep recession. Inflation is currently 9.1pc in the eurozone, while the euro is now worth less than the dollar.

Q: What will it cost to tracker-rate customers?

A: A jumbo rate rise of 0.75 percentage points will be costly. It will mean a family on a €200,000 tracker rate, over 25 years, will be facing an additional €72 in monthly repayments. Over a year, this works out at an extra €864. Combined with last July’s rise, this means annual repayments rising by €1,400, which is a hell of a hit in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a long time. If rates rise by 0.5 percentage points it means an extra €47 in monthly repayments. Over a year, this is €560 in higher payments. Add this to July’s rise, and the extra annual cost works out at €1,100.

Read More

Q: And those on variables and fixed rates?

A: Existing fixed-rate mortgage holders were spared the last time by the big banks. This is unlikely this time. If there is a 0.75 percentage-point rise, it will mean variable-rate customers on a €200,000, 25-year mortgage, with AIB, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB will face an additional €78 in monthly repayments. Over a year, this amounts to an extra €930 in mortgage costs.

Variable rates charged by non-bank lenders have gone up in the last while. ICS Mortgages is set to increase its variable interest rates by 1.25 percentage points from October. Avant Money’s variable rate has gone to 2.45pc for loan-to-values up to 70pc and to 2.7pc for loan-to-values above 70pc.

Finance Ireland also raised rates on its fixed-rate products in recent months.

Q: What will happen to fixed rates?

A: Future fixed rates are likely to rise in line with increasing ECB rates. Fixed rates offered by Avant Money and Finance Ireland have already gone up.

Q: I am about to draw down a mortgage, will I have to pay more than the rate I have been approved for?

A: If you are in the process of buying a home or switching provider, you will have approval in principle with a rate specified on this letter. Unfortunately, you may not get the rate specified in the letter approving you for a mortgage. If rates rise in the meantime, you will be on a higher rate, because you get the rate at the point of mortgage drawdown.

Q: What can people do in the face of rapidly rising rates?

A: Fixed-rate mortgages stay on that rate until your term ends. So, if you have fixed at 3pc for three years, you pay that rate for three years. At the end of the fixed period, be prepared for fixed rates to have moved higher in the intervening period, along with variable rates.

Mortgage holders on either variable or fixed rates with less than two years to run need to act now – otherwise they will be hit by huge repayment hikes, research for the latest Irish Independent Doddl.ie Mortgage Switching Index has found.

Martina Hennessy, managing director of Doddl.ie, said a family on a five-year fixed rate of 3pc, with two years to go, should look at their options and consider whether exiting their fixed rate early and locking in again now would make sense.

With the lowest five-year fixed rate currently at 2.5pc, by the time the family comes to the end of the fixed period, the best five-year rate will probably be 3.5pc.

They would end up paying an extra €130 a month to lock in for a new five-year rate. Over a year, this would cost an extra €1,500 in repayments. This is based on a €250,000 mortgage, on a 25-year term, with an 80pc loan-to-value ratio.

Q: Why is the ECB increasing its lending rates?

A: The ECB hopes that by raising rates it will control inflation. The idea is to weaken demand by making it more expensive to borrow. It is hoped this will prompt households and businesses to hold off spending, which in turn eases price pressures. But others think it is a terrible time to raise rates and will only push the EU, already struggling with a savage energy crisis, into recession.

Q: Should I give up my tracker, and end my current fix?

A: “You would be crackers to give up your trackers” was the phrase invented by this journalist. This advice has served tracker mortgage holders well for the last 11 years. But things have changed. With trackers, banks can raise the interest rate only when the ECB moves its refinancing rate. And the rate you pay on a tracker is a set percentage above the ECB rate.

This is called the margin and it varies quite a bit. Typically, the margin is around 1pc, with others on much higher margins. Rapidly rising rates are making some trackers expensive, reversing the situation we have had for the last few years. But be warned: this advice applies only to those with expensive trackers. In other words, ONLY if your tracker is set at a margin of more than 1.5pc over the ECB rate should you even consider giving up your tracker. Stick with the tracker if your margin is 0.5pc, or 1pc, or 1.25pc.

High-margin trackers are set to become expensive. If the ECB rate was to hit 2pc, someone on tracker with a margin of 1.5pc would be paying a rate of 3.5pc. The reason it might be a good idea to consider dropping the tracker is that fixed rates are cheap, for now. The key is to take good professional advice. Get a good broker to review the situation.

Q: Will deposit interest rates rise?

A: Banks in this country are awash with cash so have no need to raise the interest they pay savers to attract more. There is some €144bn in deposits in banks and credit unions, more than enough to fund lots of mortgages. Banks will increase the pittance they pay depositors only if they have to, and at the moment they have no need for more funds.