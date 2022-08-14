| 13.4°C Dublin

How we can all learn from an new exhibition in Belfast about the horrors of 1922 and 1972

People urged to view exhibition of two of the worst years of violence in Northern Ireland 

Bloody Friday in Belfast on July 21, 1972. when 22 bombs exploded in 80 minutes, killing nine people and injuring 130 others. Picture by Daily Mirror Expand
Melissa Baird, the curator of the 1922 – 1972 – 2022: Years of Chaos and Hope exhibition at the Linen Hall Library in Belfast Expand

Ciaran O'Neill

The curator of a new exhibition about the worst years in Northern Ireland’s history hopes lessons can be learned from “mistakes in the past”.

The exhibition at the Linen Hall Library recalls the events of 1922 and 1972, two years when hundreds of people were killed during civil unrest in the North.

