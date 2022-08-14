How we can all learn from an new exhibition in Belfast about the horrors of 1922 and 1972

The curator of a new exhibition about the worst years in Northern Ireland’s history hopes lessons can be learned from “mistakes in the past”.

The exhibition at the Linen Hall Library recalls the events of 1922 and 1972, two years when hundreds of people were killed during civil unrest in the North.

Curator Melissa Baird (27), who grew up after the worst years of the Troubles, said it was important that lessons were learnt from the past.

“My hope is that when people come to see the exhibition, we’re not only reminded of the chaos and turmoil in 1922 and 1972, but we come away committed never to return to it,” she said.

Northern Ireland was created in 1921 as a result of Ireland being partitioned by the Government of Ireland Act 1920. Between 1920 and 1922 around 500 people were killed as a result of political violence in the North.

The worst period of violence came after the Dáil approved the Anglo-Irish Treaty in January 1922, which led to creation of the Irish Free State and the strengthening of the Border.

The post-Treaty period saw an increase in IRA attacks in Northern Ireland in an effort to destabilise the new Northern Ireland government and this led to retaliatory attacks by loyalists on Catholics, mainly in Belfast.

In one of the most horrific attacks in February 1922, a bomb was thrown into a group of Catholic children who were playing in Weaver Street, killing four children and two women.

One month later, six Catholics, businessman Owen McMahon, four of his sons and one of his employees, were shot dead in the McMahon’s home in Belfast. Survivors said most of the gunmen wore police uniform and it is suspected they were members of the largely-Protestant Ulster Special Constabulary police force. The attack was believed to have been a reprisal for the IRA killing of two policemen the day before.

In May 1922, a group of workmen at Little Patrick Street in Belfast were lined up by republicans and asked their religion. Four Protestant workers were separated from their Catholic workmates and shot dead.

Using items from its own extensive archive, the turmoil of this period is outlined in the new exhibition at the Linen Hall Library.

The 1922 – 1972 – 2022: Years of Chaos and Hope exhibition has been funded by the Dublin government’s Department of Foreign Affairs through its Reconciliation Fund. The fund supports organisations working to build better relations within and between traditions in Northern Ireland, between North and South, and between Ireland and Britain.

As well as 1922, the exhibition also looks at the events of 1972 — the worst year of the more recent Troubles when, again, around 500 people were killed in the violence.

Among the atrocities which took place in 1972 were Bloody Sunday, when 13 people were shot dead by British soldiers during a civil rights march in Derry, and Bloody Friday, when nine people were killed by a series of IRA bombs on the same day in Belfast.

The Northern Ireland government, which had been in operation since 1921, came to an end in 1972 when the British government imposed ‘direct rule’ from Westminster as a result of the violence.

Ms Baird, a history graduate from Queen’s University, said it was important to examine the circumstances and events that led to the violence in 1922 and 1972.

“My own interest in history isn’t always shared by people my age, who grew up just after the Good Friday Agreement, but I’ve always been fascinated by the past,” she said.

“I think in the short-term, and especially after the trauma and chaos of the Troubles, it was easier for people to say, ‘Let’s forget about the past and look to the future.’

“Looking to the future is important, and I understand the temptation to forget about the past, but I think really what happens is people suppress a lot of their feelings about what has happened to them or around them, or what they have heard, and these things bubble and fester and then explode.

“As we have seen in the last few years: if we don’t deal with our legacy now, then there will be more and more roadblocks to progress. I think that we can look to the future by learning from our mistakes in the past, and that’s one of my hopes for this exhibition.”

Ms Baird said she was pleased the exhibition was being staged in the historic Belfast library.

“I think it takes a special type of place, like the Linen Hall, to showcase an exhibition like this which can allow us to look at it from all different angles, and even if we can’t agree on it, we can at least try to understand.

“The exhibition looks at 1922 and 1972, the bloodiest years of the 1920s Troubles and our most recent conflict.

“There is a lot of overlap in key issues across the two years: sectarian violence, mistrust, escalating tensions, internment, and contentious interventions by government.

“In 1922, in response to the escalating violence on the streets of Belfast and beyond, the Northern Irish government introduces the Civil Authorities (Special Powers) Act, which gives the civil authorities sweeping powers, including internment without trial.

“In August 1971, after mounting unrest since the civil rights movement took to the streets in 1968, the Northern Irish government reintroduces internment.

“In 1922, internees were held in HMS Argenta: in 1972, internees were held in HMS Maidstone. One unfortunate overlap between 1972 and 2022 is that – at the time of writing – both are marked by the fall of local government at Stormont.”

The exhibition will be on display at the Linen Hall Library until August 31.