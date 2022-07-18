How to protect your phone and laptop from meltdown during the hot weather

Humans might not be the only ones suffering in the very hot weather, with devices feeling the heat and in dire need of a cooldown.

There have been recent reports of tech playing up in the heat and phone batteries running out extra quick.

This comes as no surprise with record temperatures of 33C being recorded.

So, in hopes of keeping your valued laptops and phones safe, Independent.ie, with help from Uswitch, have answered your most pressing questions on how to keep your tech cool.

Where can I safely leave my phone?

It is important to not leave your phone, or any tech, in any hot place like the inside of a car or expose it to direct sunlight.

According to Apple, iOS devices can be severely affected in hot conditions, including permanently shortening its battery life. They say the ideal temperature is between -20C to 45C and specifically suggest not to “leave your device in your car, because temperatures in parked cars can exceed this range".

Most phones nowadays will shut off and send a warning that the device has become too hot to operate.

While there is no indication Ireland will ever reach the infernal heat of 45C, cars can quickly turn into ovens if left in the sun.

How can I work outside and still keep my tech cool?

The ideal place to leave your device if you are working outside is the shade, and this applies to both laptops and phones.

While it might make the entire process more difficult, your phone will thank you in the long run.

Read More

Is my pocket cool enough for my phone?

Despite its convenience, a trouser pocket is unfortunately not the coolest of locations to store your device.

Of course, sometimes there is no choice, but leaving it out as much as you can should help combat any damage both the weather and your body temperature might have on the device.

Should I change my settings?

Low battery mode on all devices will help lessen the impact of high temperatures. What this does is make sure the device does not overheat as quickly due to its lowered operating state.

Flight mode achieves the same goal by putting a pause on some of the device’s less essential features, such as Bluetooth or location services.

The brightness of the screen is also key in lowering the amount of power the device takes and subsequently how quickly it overheats.

What about turning it off?

Turning it off will help put a stop to all the device’s operations, although it will slow down your day considerably as you wait to turn it back on.

Is my phone case getting in the way?

While this varies depending on the case, it is generally understood that if you really want to cool your phone, removing its case is always a safe bet.

Just make sure you store it in a safe place and keep a firm grip on it.

Can I put it in the fridge to cool it off?

No, do not do that.

While it may seem an intuitive way to cool off your device if it gets too hot, this can lead to a build up of condensation which could completely destroy the device.

What you can do is give it a lot of air flow, such as a fan or a window. Although make sure the sun is not shining through it onto the device.

And that is it. Coupled with a bit of sunscreen, you and your device are ready to meet this exceptional summer head on.