How to keep your dog safe and cool as temperatures are set to soar

Dogs cool down at Dogs Trust in Finglas, where the charity have installed a swimming pool to keep their resident canines cool throughout the warm weather. Picture: Fran Veale

Dogs cool down at Dogs Trust in Finglas, where the charity have installed a swimming pool to keep their resident canines cool throughout the warm weather. Picture: Fran Veale

Ciara Breen from Balinteer with her dog Indie at the Forty Foot. Picture: Tony Gavin

As the country is braced for intense heat over the coming days, pet owners are being urged to make sure their animals stay cool and safe this summer.

Met Éireann has forecast “sweltering heat” from Friday with temperatures set to reach 30C in what the forecaster said will be a “relatively brief spell of very warm temperatures”.

Dogs Trust Ireland has shared tips and safety advice for dog lovers ahead of the heatwave.

Avoid walking dogs in the afternoon

The charity recommends trying to exercise your dog in the cooler parts of the day such as early in the morning or late in the evening when the sun isn’t so hot.

Dogs Trust urged owners not to take any risks where their dogs are concerned.

“It’s also important to remember the five-second test. Press your hand down on to the tarmac for five-seconds, if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws,” the charity said.

Have fresh water readily available

Don’t forget to bring plenty of fresh water for your dog to drink when you are exercising them. Pop-up transportable bowls are great for when you’re out and about with your pooch.

Make sure your dog has a constant supply of water to drink at home too. Place a few water bowls in different locations around the house and make sure there’s one outside in the shade too.

“Another great way to make sure your dog stays hydrated is by freezing some of their favourite toys in water or making an ice-lick with frozen treats inside. This will encourage them to lick the ice which will help to hydrate them,” they said.

Make sure they have access to the shade

Pet owners should make sure that their dog always has a nice, shaded spot both indoors and outdoors where they can escape the heat of the sun.

On especially hot days, Dogs Trust recommends putting out a damp towel for your pet to lie on to keep them even cooler.

“Make sure to replace or rewet it often though, as it can dry out quickly. Never place a damp towel over a dog as it could actually cause their temperature to rise,” they said.

“It can also be a good idea to trim back particularly hairy dogs’ fur, so they won’t get as hot. Makw sure you consult your groomer about this first though.”

Avoid long car journeys

If possible, avoid long car journeys with your dog, especially during the hottest parts of the day and try to avoid busy roads where you might get stuck in traffic.

Owners can use a car sunblind to provide their dog with some shade while they are driving. Don’t forget to stop for water and toilet breaks too.

The charity urged pet owners to never leave their dog alone in a car, no matter what the weather is like.

“Even just a few minutes can prove fatal to them. On a 22C day, the temperature inside your car can rise by 11C in just 10 minutes. Opening a window or parking in the shade does very little to offset this,” they said.

Know the warning signs of heatstroke

Excessive or rapid panting

Red gums and tongue

Heavy salivation

Vomiting or diarrhoea

Lack of coordination

Loss of consciousness

If you suspect your dog is suffering from heatstroke, Dogs Trust advises owners to seek veterinary attention as soon as possible.

The charity recommends moving your dog to a cool or shaded area while you ring the vet. Advise your vet that your dog may be suffering from heatstroke and describe your dog’s symptoms.