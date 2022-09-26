How to keep spiders out of your home as temperatures drop this autumn

Householders have been warned that spiders will begin moving indoors over the coming weeks as the winter closes in and temperatures begin to drop.

Met Éireann has forecast cooler conditions this week, with temperatures falling back to the mid-teens during the day and as low as 5C on Wednesday night.

Pest control provider Rentokil, has shared its tips for householders to prevent the presence of spiders in their homes this Autumn.

Rentokil consultant Richard Faulkner said: “As the warm weather comes to end, you are more likely to see spiders indoors due to a variety factors, including the need to seek food and shelter.

"Insects, spider’s main food source, also retreat indoors at this time of year, so while the presence of spiders may be unpleasant, they are also providing you with a form of free pest control.

"House spiders actually have a generally positive impact on a household environment, as they eat other insects.

“However, if their presence is particularly unpleasant for some householders, the most effective way to control spiders is to limit their food sources and disturb potential hiding spots by cleaning.”

Homeowners have been advised to vacuum regularly – “high and low” – particularly sheltered spots such as beneath worktops, backs of cupboards or under and behind large furniture.

People should remove noticeable webs on a regular basis, fill in gaps in walls, around pipework and under doors to deter entry, remove sheltering sites like firewood piles, garden bags, compost piles and general clutter from near the property and to use lighting in a way that is less attractive to the insects, for example files, that spiders feed on.

Many common spider species lay on average approximately 100 eggs at a time, contained in silken sacs which may be fixed to an indoor surface or hidden in a spider web.

The presence of these sacs indicate that a larger spider infestation is on the horizon.

There are many different species of spiders in Ireland but most are not considered dangerous and rarely bite.

Giant house spiders, measuring around 120mm, are one of the most common types of native spiders.

Males usually leave their webs to find females, and hence, they are commonly found indoors at this time of year.

Common house spiders are another species the public will encounter frequently at this time of year.