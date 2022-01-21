How to calm your 're-entry anxiety' as Covid restrictions are lifted

All of our lives shrank as a result of Covid; we stood back, limited our movements and shut ourselves off. And the world got much, much smaller.

So for many, news that remaining restrictions are lifted was met with delight, and a dash of disbelief. After close to two years there are no more curtailments; horizons are expanding out in front of us, and we can finally rush back to our old lives.

But for others, the prospect of emerging from their safe and familiar Covid cocoon is deeply unsettling. Re-entry anxiety is a serious concern for an increasing number of Irish people.

“We like and crave a certain amount of certainty and routine,” Dr Damien Lowry, chartered member of the Psychological Society of Ireland, says.

“We have got used to the new routines we established during the pandemic and now the rules are changing again and so too are our lives. It is normal to feel some anxiety about that.”

The Irish Medical Journal believes the combined effect of the pandemic and associated restrictions has significantly increased psychological distress in one in five Irish people.

While Paul Gilligan, CEO at St Patrick’s Mental Health Services, believes that exiting the pandemic can result in a post-traumatic stress reaction.

“Anxiety about entering society will be very personal to people and manifest in different ways… and we will see an increase in the number of people presenting with clinical difficulties,” he said.

“There is a danger that we assume everyone goes ‘Great the restrictions are being lifted’... but the next piece is to understand the psychological journey we are all making… and realize for many this is going to present issues.”

Anxieties regarding social and professional interactions are now coupled with ongoing health concerns most people have picked up as a result of living through a pandemic.

“It’s strange,” one friend tells me. “You feel over the moon that you’re now allowed to stay out past 8pm, but my stomach still feels in knots about it.”

So what is the best way to navigate and manage re-entry anxiety in the coming days, weeks and months? Here are some tips to help you along the way.

Slow down

First of all, listen to what your body and your mind are telling you. If staying in the pub until 2am or belting out karaoke in a room full of people turns your stomach into anxiety soup, then pause and take note. Do not override your gut instinct because you feel you owe it to your friends or your 2020 self.

Mr Gilligan says: “People need to give themselves permission to acknowledge that there has been a psychological impact, and if you ignore that it will come back and hit you like a missile.”

Be honest with others. If you find a social situation brings on a panic attack or leaves you feeling paralysed, tell your close friends so they can give you time and space. There is no rush here. The world has changed, so take it slowly.

Tell yourself you're fabulous

When you suffer from anxiety, there can be a tendency to descend into a hyper critical spiral – doubting your self worth and ability. This in turn heightens your levels of angst.

Paula (61) from Dublin lived with chronic anxiety for years and says praising yourself regularly is one of the daily micro actions you can take to prevent anxiety intensifying.

“Keep endorsing yourself,” she says. “If you get out of the house and go for a walk, make sure you praise yourself for that. Make note of the successes in your day.”

Dr Damien Lowry believes we were more inclined to praise ourselves for enduring the pandemic at the start of lockdown than we are now.

“The ongoing nature of the pandemic had an attritional impact on us,” he said. “But it’s important we credit ourselves for what we have been through and are going through.”

Stay connected and set the bar low

The worst thing any of us could do as the world reopens is to retreat hermit-like into our shells. While it’s important to move at your own pace, it’s equally important not to hide behind your anxiety. “There is a balance to be struck,” Dr Damien Lowry says. He advises not rushing into situations that make you uncomfortable but also says it’s vitally important to “ensure you don’t avoid doing things altogether. That is equally problematic”.

If it feels like it is getting too much, Dr Lowry says ‘”rest, and then digest” your emotional responses before venturing out again.

Paula says be realistic and compassionate with yourself and advises to take baby steps.

“Don’t set the bar so high you can’t clear it,” she says. “It’s small steps. If you only feel comfortable meeting outside then go for a walk. Get a takeaway coffee. It’s important to meet friends and create a support network, and share what’s happening in your life.”

Separate your worries

Wexford-based counsellor Samantha Whelan says it is important to learn to distinguish between legitimate concerns and hypothetical concerns. “Ask yourself: ‘What evidence is there that this situation is going to be awful?’,” she says. “It’s easy to go down a negative rabbit hole.”

So if the thought of meeting colleagues is causing you anxiety, explore why that is. Separate legitimate concerns (“I won’t know what to say to people”) from hypothetical ones (“I won’t know what to say and everyone will get annoyed and think I’m an eejit, and hate me”). The legitimate concerns you can work on – prepare some conversation ice breakers for example. With hypothetical concerns, as Ms Whelan advises, acknowledge the feeling but take a breath and ask yourself if this concern is actually legitimate. If not, then try and let it go.

Retrain your brain

Prior to the pandemic we had equipped ourselves with coping mechanisms to help negotiate our way through situations we found stressful.

Phrases we would say, polite jokes we would make, useful exit strategies we had come to rely on. But after two years of remote working, we may be a little rusty when it comes to deploying these.

On top of this, many of the coping mechanisms we discovered during lockdown are not feasible in a busy office (baking banana bread, sea swimming, sewing planters etc). It’s time to re-exam ine your emotional toolkit and define what works and what doesn’t.

“People are out of psychological practice about how to manage all of that anxiety,” Mr Gilligan says.

“People should look back on themselves and say ‘What skills do I have? Are those skills still applicable? How did I manage these situations in the past? And who do I have as support?’"

Reflecting and taking stock of our strengths can help reduce anxiety and also give us confidence in our own abilities. It also prepares us so we feel more equipped when going into new and intimidating situations.

Read and work out

“Reading is curative,” Paula says. “It makes you focus and is so good for your mind.” It can also be a wonderful distraction. Exercise is a fantastic way to reduce anxiety and stress. Oftentimes we talk ourselves out of exercise by the time we have found our gym leggings, but if you make short commitments like a 10-minute yoga session, you’re more inclined to work out for longer. Similar to when you vow to watch only ten minutes of a TV show, you usually end up watching three hours.

She also recommends meditating at the start of the day to ground yourself and steady a busy or restless mind.

Mr Gilligan adds: “The more you work on your personal well-being on a daily basis by doing things that make you feel good about yourself, the better you can cope with emotional challenges.”