How the sport of freediving led an Irish woman to discover the depths of herself while breaking 10 national records

Kathy MacDonald was always “looking for something but didn’t know what.”

She never imagined she’d discover it many metres undersea with no help but from one breath she ballooned in her lungs before a voyage of exploration.

This is what the Waterford native describes freediving as. You go down to explore but you really find out about yourself. This, and “mindfulness on steroids”.

A more typical definition of the rapidly-growing sport is a form of underwater diving without the aid of a breathing apparatus. You rely on one big breath before you go under, and that’s it.

Kathy is now Ireland’s record holder for every discipline in the sport, with perhaps her most impressive feat coming recently, in which she held her breath underwater for six minutes and 12 seconds. She only took up the sport 18 months ago.

“It has literally changed my life. I’m getting goosebumps here even thinking about it,” Kathy says, rubbing her arms on a Zoom call from the Cayman Islands.

The lawyer moved there full-time in the past week, as part of her “two year plan” which entails her committing her entire life to the pursuit of becoming a professional freediver.

Back to self-discovery. Kathy says you learn a lot about herself when you only have a single breath and bravery to guide you further into the deep. This bravery recently saw her go to 51m - the depth of approximately 17 Olympic swimming pools - and the deepest an Irish person has descended to without a breathing apparatus and come back to tell the tale.

Kathy describes herself as “wild” in her younger years, with run-ins with drugs beginning in her mid-teens, and with no interest in sport or team events in any way.

“I started smoking when I was 11. Drugs came not long after that. I used to forge notes to get out of P.E. in school. I was so bold, and was never sporty. I was also depressed from quite a young age. And I don’t know what it is about this but I have stuck to it since I found it like it was my bible,” Kathy said.

A brief one-day taste of freediving in the Philippines in 2017 piqued Kathy’s curiosity but it was not until 2020 when illness struck in her family that Kathy found her calling.

“My mam had a relapse of cancer and I went over to Greece to be with her and help her. I had it in my head that freediving was big in Greece so I said I’d explore it while there. So I went to OneBreath and Dimitris [her coach] was so good. I became his shadow from then on.

“It changed my life. I don’t drink or do anything like that anymore and it’s because of freediving changing my life. I tried all the usuals; running, mountain biking but the only pleasure I got from them was when they ended, to be honest.

“Freediving, though, is like free therapy. A natural high. You think about nothing. There’s nothing but peace. You’re so present when you go down there because you have to be when you descend to those depths. Mindfulness on steroids for a few hours,” Kathy said.

Kathy equates her newfound passion to a very healthy escapism.

“I think I’ve been trying to escape for my entire life. From taking drugs at 14, and that carried on until I kinda found freediving, to be honest. People do the same with alcohol, you see it all the time.

“This was the first time I was able to channel it in a healthy way. It also allowed me to reconnect with myself. I am not a person that knows a whole amount about mindfulness or anything like that but this sport has done something to me that I can’t explain.

“I’m now so grounded and grateful and I was always looking for those emotions but never finding them”.

Ground and grateful she may be, but satisfied with her meteoric plunge to the bottom of the sea she is not.

Kathy has completely revamped her life in an attempt to land a sponsorship deal or professional contract to pursue her passion full-time and make it her job. She trains five days a week while working for a firm in the Cayman Islands and she believes she is only scratching the surface of her talent in the sport.

“I want to go deeper, longer and faster. Freediving is very mental. Some forms are 90pc mental, as I would say. You are trying to stay under as long as you can and air is right within reach, and your body is screaming at you, telling you to go up but you have to overrule your mind”.

Kathy is no shrinking violet when it comes to mind over matter and has the battle scars to prove it.

“I have blacked out a few times because of how far I have pushed myself. In my six minute record, surprisingly, it’s minutes two to four that are the worst. After that, you are hypoxic so you don’t really know what’s going on. After that, you are just kind of riding it out. You’re in this meditative state. Your coach is right there with you, though,” Kathy says, in case she does lose consciousness.

Her impressive record came in the discipline of static freediving, in which one simply submerges their head under the water and doesn’t come up for as long as possible.

Kathy only began training in this discipline four months ago and believes with more training, she can cross the seven minute barrier or even further.

“At the start I didn’t like it, but my then coach [Christos] told me to practice and then we were all shocked when I quickly broke the six-minute mark.

Despite this worrying side of the sport, Kathy says it is mostly very safe and encourages anyone that sounds intrigued to give it a go.

“The only real way it can be dangerous is if someone decides to try it alone. That’s where problems can happen so I would never do that”.

Despite freediving being an individual sport, teamwork is absolutely key, Kathy says, adding that you must “trust your coach with your life”.

“I’m so stubborn that I will stay in the water until he tells me to get out so you really do have to trust the coach with your life.

“People think of it as an extreme sport but it’s the exact opposite. You take a deep breath, slow your heart rate, explore and the world stops. It’s you and the ocean. It’s not adrenaline-inducing. You go back to the surface and you are so blissed out”.

Though Kathy is so dedicated she is willing to lose consciousness, even she has a point where tension creeps in.

“I start to feel it between 40-50m down. My body starts to feel it and the only way to overcome it is to relax, which is easier said than done. Your body is saying, ‘what are you doing to me?’.

“They didn’t think the depths that humans are going to are now were possible a few years ago.

“I want to get down to 60m by September, and that’s being conservative. I’m so new to this so I am excited to see where I can go. The best female freediver in the world is 47 and you’re not in your prime in your 20s so I still have a good 10 years at this.

“I’m giving this my all. I’m here to become a professional freediver and I have 10 years so I’m hoping I can pull something out of the bag”.