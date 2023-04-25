How shaving cream contaminated with an unusual bug affected ICU patients in Limerick

Three out of six samples of cosmetic, non-sterile shaving cream demonstrated B. vietnamiensis present on analysis

An investigation into an unusual bug that affected several patients in the intensive care unit of a hospital found the culprit was contaminated shaving cream.

The cases emerged in the intensive care unit of University Hospital Limerick (UHL) last year, a major European conference was told.

An Irish team of doctors and microbiologists told how between March and September last year, six male patients, who were mechanically ventilated in the hospital’s intensive care unit, were found to be colonised with the bacteria Burkholderia vietnamiensis.

It had never been previously detected in the intensive care unit.

The presentation to the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases in Copenhagen followed a probe led by the Department of Clinical Microbiology at UHL.

Five of the six patients had respiratory tract colonisation with the bacteria and the other had venous catheter colonisation.

Colonised means that a person has a bacteria present on the skin, in body openings or in the gut, but has no signs of infection.

It led to extensive environmental sampling being undertaken to identify the source.

Five of the six patients were given antibiotics, although invasive B. vietnamiensis infection – where the bacteria gets in to the bloodstream – was not diagnosed.

Environmental samples were cultured. Three out of six samples of cosmetic, non-sterile shaving cream in 10ml tubes demonstrated B. vietnamiensis present on analysis.

The shaving cream had been supplied by the hospital to the patients.

“Product batch numbers for the contaminated shaving cream indicated manufacture in September 2021,” said a report into the case.

The shaving cream was removed from the intensive care and cystic fibrosis (CF) units. A national alert was issued via the Health Protection Surveillance Centre advising removal of the product from any Irish intensive care and CF units.

Engagement with the supplier led to voluntary quarantine and recall of affected batches

“The risk to other patients and general public was deemed low,” said the report.

The researchers said the supplier was in the UK and manufacturer was outside Europe.

“The local team and regional and national public health teams engaged with UK authorities to facilitate actions,” the report said.

“Engagement with the supplier led to voluntary quarantine and recall of affected batches and testing of other batches.”

Alerts were shared with European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control via the early warning and response system.

This is the first report of a B vietnamiensis outbreak caused by contaminated shaving cream.

Given the complex nature of international supply chains, contaminated products may be widely distributed in healthcare facilities across multiple countries, said the Irish team.

