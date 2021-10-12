The disappearance without trace of seven women over a five-year period during the 1990s sparked fears that they were the victims of a serial killer.

The disappearance of these women remain among the most high-profile – and chilling – unsolved cases in Irish criminal history.

The following women vanished without trace:

Annie McCarrick (26) March 1993

Eva Brennan (40) July 1993

Josephine ‘Jo Jo’ Dullard (21) November 1995

Fiona Pender (25) August 1996

Ciara Breen (17) February 1997

Fiona Sinnott (19) February 1998

Deirdre Jacob (18) July 1998

Several exhaustive, highly specialised garda investigations, including cold case reviews, over the years reached one overriding conclusion: that the missing women were murdered and their bodies buried in unmarked graves.

There is probably no greater distress for a family than when a loved one suddenly disappears as if into thin air leaving no clues, no sightings and no explanation.

The families of those who have become known as ‘Ireland’s missing women’ have been left to endure unimaginable anguish, their lives suspended in time, as they desperately cling to hope that somehow their loved ones will reappear.

In some of the cases, parents have gone to early graves still haunted by the disappearance of a cherished child.

For those left behind, there is only the hope that somehow gardaí will help bring closure with the recovery of remains for a Christian burial – and the unmasking of the monster responsible.

The horrific murder of Elaine O’Hara in Dublin in 2012 at the hands of Graham Dwyer brought back memories of the missing women and invoked the darkest fears of the fates they may have suffered.

It would be incorrect to think that the gardaí have not made progress in these investigations over the years.

Definite suspects have been identified for the disappearances of Ciara Breen, Fiona Pender and Fiona Sinnott.

In all three cases, gardaí and the families are satisfied that the missing women knew their killers and that the motive for the disappearances were rooted in those relationships.

However, in the absence of remains, it would be impossible to sustain a charge of murder against the suspects.

In December 2014, gardaí also conducted an extensive forensic search in woodlands outside Portlaoise for the remains of Fiona Pender who was pregnant when she disappeared in August 1996.

Despite being unsuccessful on that occasion, there is a determination that a grave will be located because detectives have received good-quality information from someone close to the prime suspect for Fiona’s death who is currently living in the US.

The same is also the case for the disappearance of Fiona Sinnott who disappeared in Wexford in February 1998.

The first of the women to vanish without trace was American student Annie McCarrick (26), who was last seen alive in Johnny Fox’s pub in the Dublin Mountains in March 1993.

However, according to retired Cold Case Unit detective Alan Bailey a suspect has been identified in recent years.

It is understood that the killer was a senior member of the Provisional IRA who covered up his crime with the help of his Republican comrades.

Eva Brennan (40) disappeared in Terenure in Dublin in July 1993, four months after Annie McCarrick went missing, but her case has received little garda attention or publicity through the years.

Jo Jo Dullard (21) was last known to be alive when she made a call from a public phone box in Moone, Co Kildare and appeared to be about to take a lift with someone.

The area is a short distance from the woodland currently being searched by gardaí.

Deirdre Jacob was 18 when she disappeared while walking towards her home at Roseberry, Newbridge, Co Kildare. She was to be the last of the missing women from that chilling five-year period in Leinster.

