How schools across the world are coping with Covid

Significant concerns have been raised regarding the rising number of Covid-19 cases among primary school children and the removal of test and trace procedures in school settings.

Since September, children who do not have symptoms of Covid and who are in close contact with a confirmed case in their schools do not have to restrict their movements and do not need to be tested.

But how does Ireland’s test and tracing procedures for primary schools – or lack thereof - compare to policies in other countries?

The UK

According to the UK government website, schools are no longer expected to undertake contact tracing, and close contacts in schools are now identified by the NHS test and trace team.

Close contacts in school settings are only monitored by the test and trace team where the positive case, or their parent, specifically identifies the individual child as being a close contact.

Children are not required to self-isolate if they live in the same household as someone with Covid-19 – or are a close contact of someone with Covid-19 – if they are fully vaccinated or if they are aged between six months and 18 years old.

USA

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) in the US is advising that primary schools should collaborate with health departments when investigating people who have been diagnosed with Covid-19 and those who may have come into contact with the virus.

As soon as a case is confirmed in a class, schools are advised to identify potential contacts. Students, staff and educators who have been in close contact with someone who has Covid-19 should receive diagnostic testing and are expected to quarantine.

The CDC says any close contacts who test positive for the virus or who have symptoms should begin isolation regardless of vaccination status or prior infection.

France

All French primary school children are required to wear masks both indoors and on the schoolyard.

Since the start of the new term, the French health ministry has encouraged schools to install CO2 monitors and it is offering financial support to secure the devices.

Large-scale, regular saliva testing is taking place on pupils who cannot be vaccinated. The country’s health department has set a goal of 600,000 saliva tests a week.

If a pupil aged 7-12 years tests positive for the virus, they must isolate at home for seven days.

In this situation, the entire class must also isolate because the pupils are too young to be vaccinated.

Australia

On the far side of the world, the Australian government has deemed that staff, children or young people who are experiencing symptoms compatible with Covid-19 should be isolated in an appropriate space with suitable supervision and collected by a parent/carer as soon as possible.

In New South Wales, while in indoor settings in schools, masks or face coverings are required for all staff and all students in secondary schools and are also strongly recommended for primary school students.

All staff in schools operating in the region must be fully vaccinated before November 8 in line with public health orders.

New Zealand

In neighbouring New Zealand, if a staff member or pupils are told to self-isolate, they are legally obliged to do so.

If an educational facility is connected to a confirmed or probable case of Covid-19, it will close for at least 72 hours to allow for cleaning and contact tracing.

From January 1, 2022, all staff and support people who have contact with children and young people must be fully vaccinated. They need to have their first dose by November 15, 2021.

Face coverings in schools and education facilities are also strongly encouraged for those aged 12 and over — but they are not a requirement.