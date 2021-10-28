| 15°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How schools across the world are coping with Covid

Students wear masks while walking to class at Santa Fe South High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, US. Photo: Reuters/Nick Oxford/File Photo Expand

Close

Students wear masks while walking to class at Santa Fe South High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, US. Photo: Reuters/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Students wear masks while walking to class at Santa Fe South High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, US. Photo: Reuters/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Students wear masks while walking to class at Santa Fe South High School in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, US. Photo: Reuters/Nick Oxford/File Photo

Paul Hyland

Significant concerns have been raised regarding the rising number of Covid-19 cases among primary school children and the removal of test and trace procedures in school settings.

Since September, children who do not have symptoms of Covid and who are in close contact with a confirmed case in their schools do not have to restrict their movements and do not need to be tested.

But how does Ireland’s test and tracing procedures for primary schools – or lack thereof - compare to policies in other countries?

Most Watched

Privacy