How one man is revamping a former Maghaberry prison bus into a camper van

A man has made it his mission to turn a former prison bus into the perfect mobile home.

Marius Monaghan (26), from Fintona, purchased the transport vehicle which formerly belonged to Maghaberry Prison, in Lisburn, at the end of the summer.

Marius, who was previously an accountant but now is a full time videographer and content creator, said he has been on the lookout for a vehicle which could serve as a camper van after realising ready-to-go versions can cost up to £100,000.

“I’ve done a few collaborations with some camper van companies in the past, when I would go away for three or five days here, but I thought it was time I looked at actually buying one for myself,” he said.

“However, the costs are astronomical, if you’re looking to buy a fully kitted out brand new one, you’re talking hundreds of thousands potentially. So obviously, I then looked into cheaper alternatives.”

Marius says he wanted a fun project and alternative to typical camper vans, and something he could adapt to suit his personal travelling needs.

“I wanted something with character and a story. I think it was around three or four months before I found the right type of van.”

Marius said the prison van was purchased from a seller in Derry, who initially bought it himself to adapt in the same style as Marius before deciding against it.

He found it for sale on Facebook Marketplace, an online feature of the social media website where users can sell just about anything.

Expand Close Marius bought the van from Facebook Marketplace and was thrilled when he heard of it's colourful origin / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marius bought the van from Facebook Marketplace and was thrilled when he heard of it's colourful origin

“It was a really good find. Once I went up to view it and heard the story behind it and how it was a former Maghaberry Prison bus, I just thought, well I have to get it. The seller said he didn’t have time due to Covid to convert it in the way he would like,” he said.

The content creator declined to say how much he paid for ex-prison bus, admitting it wouldn’t “be ideal if I wanted to then go on and sell it”.

But he did say that he’s been told by people close to him that he both “got an absolute bargain” and that “he was totally ripped off” adding that he’s comfortable knowing the money he spent was likely comfortably in between.

Marius said he’s now been made aware by his online followers of the history of the van, which he previously believed had been used in the 1980s.

“People have told me it was made from 1992 to 1995, because of the particular shape of it. It’s likely it’s been used by the prison for about 10-15 years.”

He said the jury is still out on what the van was specifically used for, believing it was used to ferry prisoners but later being told it was actually used to transport prison items.

“The van had all the stuff out of the back taken out from it, so we’re not sure. All the prison paraphernalia had been removed,” he said.

When asked about his initial reaction to finding out the bus had been used in one of Northern Ireland's most famous prisons, he said he was fine with it, but his mother had the opposite reaction.

"It's a funny story. I told her I was going to get the van, she said no, I wasn't to bring 'that haunted machine' back to our house,” he said.

"It's actually ended up with a bit of a back and forth with her, but about a week late I landed back at the house with the van. It was fair to say she didn't speak to me for a few days, describing it as a 'a big chunk of rusty metal sitting out the back," he said laughing.

"To me, it's just good craic, it a bit of fun but she's starting to come around to it and warm to it, thankfully."

Marius has been updating his followers on both Instagram and TikTok on the van’s renovations, with plans to include a bench, desk and even a pull-out bed to make travelling down the coast easier for him and any guests.

“My plan right now is getting the head down and getting it sorted. Doing it in winter is proving a little hard because there isn’t a lot of daylight, but it's good in a way because at this time of year there isn't many places to go and explore."

Expand Close Marius hopes to have the conversion complete by Christmas / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Marius hopes to have the conversion complete by Christmas

"My main reason for actually buying the van, was that I never had enough space in my car for all my camping equipment, my paddle board and similar stuff – it just wasn't big enough. If I wanted to take someone on an adventure with me, they'd have to hold stuff on their knee," he said.

"Luckily, a good friend of mine, Johnny, is a carpenter so he's helping out with the more technical side of things inside the van."

He said his first plans include a trip up the north coast to visit friends in Portrush before travelling down the west coast of Ireland on a long road trip beginning in Donegal.

Marius said he plans on meeting with others who have their own camper vans.

When asked if he would keep any of the van’s prison-style elements, he said no, but did say he would continue to honour his purchase’s history with her nickname – ‘Maggie’, short for Maghaberry.