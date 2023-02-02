| 9.3°C Dublin

How one man is keeping traditional blacksmith skills alive to fulfil his business dream

A Co Down entrepreneur’s passion for traditional craftmanship sparked the development of his own workshop and self-employment, writes Aine Toner

Former engineer turned blacksmith Robert Galbraith Expand
Aine Toner

Robert Galbraith from Downpatrick opened Watershed Forge in October 2021.

The former engineer left his previous industry to participate in the NI Heritage Skills Programme, now the All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme.

