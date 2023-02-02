How one man is keeping traditional blacksmith skills alive to fulfil his business dream

Robert Galbraith from Downpatrick opened Watershed Forge in October 2021.

The former engineer left his previous industry to participate in the NI Heritage Skills Programme, now the All-Ireland Heritage Skills Programme.

“I studied Technology and Design at university because I enjoyed it at A-level. I always enjoyed working with my hands. A lot of our course content was engineering based. Whenever I came out of uni, it was sort of the natural progression to look for engineering jobs,” explains Robert (36).

He began working for a number of companies who specialised in fireproofing, lifesaving equipment, construction and escape systems.

“The longer I was in engineering, the less I was doing the bits of it that I really enjoyed,” says Robert.

“I sort of started blacksmithing as a bit of a hobby, to get that kick. Over time, it progressed into a hobby that paid for itself because I was doing craft fairs.”

Initially, Robert learned new techniques through YouTube tutorials, then undertaking a weekend session with a blacksmith based in Sligo.

That spurred his passion for the traditional craft and dreamt of one day having his own blacksmith workshop.

“Then I just did it all from myself. Anything I was unsure of I would just look online or go and have a go and acquired all the equipment over time.

“When you’re an engineer, very rarely you get to see the whole story of the thing that you’re working on. If you design it, you might not get to see it being made or get to see it in use.

“For this, blacksmithing just happened to be the outlet for me that allowed me to talk to the customer, make the product and see it right through to installing it at their house depending on what it was.

“There was a lot more freedom in the creativity of it because it can be quite artistic as well, rather than just functional stuff.”

His love for problem solving was another reason why blacksmithing appealed.

“[For example], someone has an issue or they need a handrail in a specific place but it’s really awkward. That may not seem like complex issues, but it’s that figuring out how you’re going to do it is nearly the most interesting part for me. And the making part of it, you’re going through the process that you’ve already figured out,” he says.

His role is quite different to what many think — there’s not a horseshoe in sight.

“I make a lot of gates and railing. Blacksmiths were the original engineers, they made everything. They made all the tools that all the other trades needed,” explains Robert.

“They also made steel structures, so I could be doing anything from an ornamental garden architecture for roses to climb up to a chassis for a shepherd’s hut or making wheels. Literally anything that had got iron or steel involved in it, blacksmiths are involved in that process.

“Compared with modern fabrication, there’s a lot of time involved [in the making]. Not everyone can afford the traditional work that a blacksmith does, and that’s why I also do modern fabrications. I’ll always try and work with customers, to try and make something that suits their budget and that’s still a one off.”

Robert does some contract engineering work, often working with former colleagues with whom he used to work full-time.

“I really enjoy working for myself,” he says. “Not that you get to call the shots but you get to decide what’s for you and what’s not. When you’re working long hours it’s not for someone else’s gain, it’s for yourself.

“I offer lessons for people just as another sort of sideline thing. It’s just experience days, I’m not teaching them in any formal way.

“But we start with this as a project we’re going to do today and at the end of the day, they leave with something that they have made with their own hands. There are a number of repeat customers that come back because they’re just not getting that in other parts of their life.”

Robert may not be a prospective customer’s expectation of a blacksmith but says that once they see him in action, they’re on board.

“I’ll have people who I’ve quoted and they say, ‘Leave it with me’, then they’ll randomly land down to the workshop one day to make sure I do what I say I’m going to do. They see the fire lit and me working away at the anvil and then they’ll go ahead.”

Robert worked out of his garage for a year while still being involved full-time in engineering. It took approximately one year between his decision to pursue blacksmithing full-time until he was set up and ready to go, describing the NI Heritage Skills Programme as ‘a stepping stone’ enabling him to do it.

“It covers a range of traditional crafts and you work in either placements with established businesses or with the department for communities at their workshops in Moira,” he explains.

“It gives you experience working with monuments and listed buildings and you get a qualification NVQ in Heritage Skills.

“That scheme is bursaried. It’s not a lot but it’s enough to keep the roof over your head when you’re learning and doing it all.”

Robert also benefited from the Go For It programme in association with Newry, Mourne and Down District Council.

The programme helped him realise how his could make his passion become a viable business opportunity.

“Whenever I launched Watershed Forge, I just felt like I had a lot of freedom and fulfilment from what I was doing. It was me pursuing my dream and allowing me to make it happen,” he says.

The Go For It Programme is delivered free of charge by a team of experienced business mentors through Northern Ireland’s wide network of enterprise agencies.

It provides expert advice and support to develop a business plan that helps entrepreneurs turn their ideas into commercial businesses.

“I’d always been an employee, and never studied business studies in school or anything,” he says.

“Not that I didn’t understand incoming and outgoing but figuring out how much you needed to charge someone, and how much you needed to turn over a month to cover your basics and then a wage, I had no idea. Even just the information that I got from there was enough to help me understand that.

“It gave me the skillset and confidence I needed to take that leap of faith to launch the business and the belief that I could make it successful.”

Go For It also provided invaluable networking opportunities.

“That’s nearly the more vital [outcome], meeting other local businesses and getting involved in local schemes with other people, that’s really where it’s paid off because nobody knows that you’re there until you start meeting people and shaking hands.”

Councillor Michael Savage, chair of Newry, Mourne and Down District Council, said: “I’m delighted to see Robert receive the necessary support through the Go For It programme to help him launch his very own traditional blacksmith’s workshop in the heart of Downpatrick.

“It’s an age-old tradition that he’s helping keep alive in the region and the type of skilled restoration work he is bringing back to life is the highest quality, so it’s great to see him fulfilling his dream of owning his own blacksmithing business and supporting the economic development of the district.”

Since opening the doors of Watershed Forge, one of his proudest moments has been delivering a large-scale restoration project in Armagh city centre.

“At The Mall, a lorry had hit a set of the railings and the council had to reinstate the stonework and the railings,” Robert explains. “I did the restoration work on about 30 metres of railings, then I had to make new ones to match the originals, about five metres of the railings and ornamental pier at the end of it.”

Like other businesses, blacksmithing is also feeling the effects of soaring prices and the cost-of-living crisis.

“My materials have probably doubled in a year and fuel costs have gone up. I don’t use a huge amount of electricity; it has gone up but there wasn’t much to start with so that’s fine,” says Robert.

“I just have to pass those costs onto my customers unfortunately. The only risk that I see is it’s kind of a luxury service so regular people aren’t necessarily my customers. It’s usually people with means so people with means still have means.”

Though the industry is loved by many hobbyists and part-timers, there aren’t many full-time blacksmiths in Northern Ireland. That said, it’s clear how much Robert enjoys his career.

“I get a lot of fulfilment from it. For years I was working and not enjoying my work and thinking, wouldn’t it be great if I could figure out a way to make that work and this is me doing it.

“You know, it’s not always easy, but my wife Paula is very supportive. She helps me a lot with keeping on top of the paperwork and things.

“But when I’m actually in my workshop working away, sometimes I sort of have to pinch myself just because this was only ever a dream a couple of years ago and now it’s actually my life.

“I could walk to work all day although I rarely do!” he laughs. “I have a dog that comes to work with me. It’s every man’s dream. The money isn’t amazing but I have enough to live on and have a nice life so I’m really pretty happy with it all.”

A smaller part of his business involves bladesmithing, the art of making knives, blades and swords using smithing tools.

“I only really make culinary knives, I’m not really into weapons — there are plenty of others who do those,” explains Robert.

“I enjoy cooking so I like making knives that I would like to use. I sell bits and pieces of those but it’s a very small part of the business. I probably make more from teaching other people how to make knives from actually making the knives.

“The majority of the work is gates and railings and more recently, I’ve been getting a lot more restoration work which is nice. I would rather people spend the money to keep the ironwork in use rather than throwing it in a skip and buying new. It’s not just waste but you’re throwing history away too.

“There’s a set of gates I’m working on at the moment that were made in about 1830s so those gates were old whenever the Famine happened.”

Does he regularly snap ironwork he’s interested in?

“If I go on holidays, half of the photos are of ironwork,” he laughs. “My wife kind of just understands now and lets me get on with it.”