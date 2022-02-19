How Met Éireann tracks a storm and decides colour of warnings

On Thursday night the nation braced itself for the arrival of Storm Eunice, a rapidly-developing storm moving in from the Atlantic that was due to cause significant disruption and damaging winds.

Met Éireann had been aware that Eunice was going to cause havoc to parts of Ireland as far back as Wednesday despite Eunice not actually forming until Wednesday night or Thursday morning, close to 24 hours later.

Despite some counties like Clare and Galway maybe not seeing winds as severe as expected throughout Storm Eunice, the storm “went largely according to plan,” Met Éireann’s Matthew Martin.

So, exactly how did Met Éireann formulate this plan?

“We run probabilistic models and we tend to go with the ones in the middle. If there’s 30 or 40pc of the models indicating one likelihood, then we go with this. There are many variables and options to consider.

“It’s a very fine margin predicting these things.

“The centre of the storm tracked slightly more to the south that forecast so, the worst-case scenario was avoided. It was a high-end orange or low-end red event for Kerry and Cork.

“The wind field - the most severe wind in these storms - are relatively small, maybe only 100-200km, so a small shift by, say, 50km and it means the most severe wind may then be offshore as opposed to onshore.

“What occurred with Storm Eunice was not as popular an option as the most favoured outcome by the models but it was one of the solutions offered up.” Matthew said.

Up to 15 models generated potential tracks for the storm every three hours for meteorologists and forecasters to analyse and then inform the public, but it was clear a great deal of time ago Eunice would pose problems.

“Cold air from the north was coming down to meet warmer air from the south and engaged in the jetstream in the Mid-Atlantic. In this case it was colder air from Greenland interacting with subtropical air from the Azores and then the upper level jet stream winds engaged with it and it developed and moved rapidly toward Ireland,” Matthew said.

The Met Éireann forecaster said storm activity so far this year may actually be below average but the degree of certainty with weather prediction and the power of the modelling has increased, meaning the public are more aware of storms in advance and so are the media.

“People are more aware of storms now - it’s all over the media days in advance and people become more involved in it.

“The models are so good now that they can pick it [storms] up five days ahead now, whereas 10 years ago they might have only predicted them two days ahead,” Matthew said.

And as for the colour-coded system of warning, this is adopted by Met Éireann in line with EU best practice of the European Meteoalarm System.

Met Éireann say the timing and location of the occurrence of extreme weather can significantly affect the impact which extreme weather may have on society. For instance, a lot of rain has fallen in the first half of February, so the risk of spot flooding was introduced to storms Dudley and Eunice due to this already high water table.

Timing is a big factor, with the fact Eunice was expected to be at its peak during the morning rush hour in the south and west, and snow was forecast during this time in the north and west, the decision was made to close schools.

Met Éireann will be moving away from the colour-coded model which is based around numbers such as wind speed and precipitation levels in the near future and instead adopting a more impact-based model.

“The impact-based warning system will mean that if strong winds are arriving at 2am, then you wouldn’t issue the same level of warning as if it was hitting an urban area at 8am. That’s the future,” Matthew said.