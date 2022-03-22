‘How many UK citizens died because of Brexit? Zero’ – former president tells Boris Johnson don’t compare Ukrainian fight for freedom to Brexit

Ukraine's former president Petro Poroshenko has asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson not to compare Ukraine’s fight for freedom to the Brexit vote.

In his speech to the Tory spring conference in Blackpool last week, Mr Johnson said it is the "instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom", with the Brexit vote a "famous recent example".

Mr Poroshenko told ITV News that “zero” people have died in the UK because of Brexit, but that “thousands” of Ukrainians have died trying to protect their home during the Russian invasion.

“How many citizens of United Kingdom died because of Brexit? Zero. Can you imagine how many Ukrainians died before they met Putin aggression? Thousands,” he said.

“Only today we have more than 150 children which were killed by Russian soldiers and by Russian artillery. Only here in the last week, 2,000 children only from Mariupol was captured and delivered back to Russia.

"Can I ask you how many houses were destroyed because of Brexit? We have whole cities that have been completely erased.

“Starting from Mariupol, which is much worse than Aleppo, just seven, eight kilometres from me, we have Bucha, we have the city of Kyiv with destroyed houses. With this situation definitely, please, no comparison.”

In his speech last week, Mr Johnson said: "I know that it's the instinct of the people of this country, like the people of Ukraine, to choose freedom, every time.

"I can give you a couple of famous recent examples.

"When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don't believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It's because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself."

The comparison was criticised by Tory peer Lord Barwell, who pointed out Ukraine is seeking to join the European Union.

Lord Barwell, who served as Theresa May's chief of staff in Number 10, said voting in the 2016 referendum "isn't in any way comparable with risking your life" in a war.