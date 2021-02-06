| 5.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

How libraries branched out to stay connected with readers

Libraries have been creative in offering online content during the pandemic, but physical books will still be in demand when it all ends

Read all about it: The dlr LexIcon Library in Dún Laoghaire. Photo by Frank McGrath Expand

Close

Read all about it: The dlr LexIcon Library in Dún Laoghaire. Photo by Frank McGrath

Read all about it: The dlr LexIcon Library in Dún Laoghaire. Photo by Frank McGrath

Read all about it: The dlr LexIcon Library in Dún Laoghaire. Photo by Frank McGrath

Henrietta McKervey

Last year was one for the books, that’s for sure. Lockdown proved a huge boost to the Irish book trade, with more than 13 million books sold, up by almost a million on 2019. Sales totalled €161.5m, the highest figure in 12 years. British research published in May revealed that people had almost doubled their reading time since March. In December former East 17 frontman Tony Mortimer made headlines when he revealed his newfound love for fiction. Never having read a novel until his daughter introduced him to the books app on his phone last spring, his joyful social media posts about the 70 books he devoured since made him famous all over again.

But if 2020 was positive for the book trade, what did it mean for libraries, which traditionally focus on in-person services? With more than 12 million items available to borrow (including DVD box sets, eBooks, audiobooks, eMagazines and eNewspapers), the public library service is provided by Ireland’s 31 local authorities as a shared system operating as Libraries Ireland. On February 29, 2020 it staged the first National Library Open Day, designed to showcase the services, clubs, classes, exhibitions and activities available for free at Ireland’s 330-plus library branches. If that date rings a bell, it’s because Ireland’s first case of Covid-19 was confirmed the same day.

As with every sector, lockdown was new territory. With few staff equipped to work from home, organising laptops and remote access was a priority. Staff, some of whom had never used social media before, had to learn new skills and share knowledge quickly. As Angela Cassidy, divisional librarian in Dublin City Public Libraries’ communications and digital transformation team, explains: “We had to find a way of maintaining lines of communication as well as assigning work and maintaining a level of public service in very difficult times.” The switch to online services was harder in some smaller counties, says Cassidy, because library staff were redeployed to other areas.

Most Watched

Privacy